Tiara Yachts Announces Its Newest Addition To The EX Series, The EX54

HOLLAND, Mich., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiara Yachts , the family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, announced today the newest inboard model to join the EX series, the EX 54. The model embodies the same flexible luxury evident in the flagship EX 60 and marks the second addition to the company's product portfolio during its 2024 Model Year.



The new EX 54 features the luxurious feel of a Tiara Yacht while still being focused on adventure and amenities custom to the Captain.

“The EX series is a class-leading staple in our inboard models,” said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts.“A sister vessel to the EX 60, the EX 54 will be a great addition to our offering. It is a perfectly packaged, luxurious, adventure focused, inboard cruiser delivering a plethora of luxurious features along with ample entertainment options for the perfect day on the water.”

Above deck, the EX 54 features robust exterior and interior amenities including a flexible salon, a customizable aft cockpit, twin terraces, swim platform, disappearing bulkhead and a galley packed with dining and entertainment features.

For entertaining, the lounge module features u-lounge seating and an outdoor galley. The adventure module provides amenities for the anglers on board while the all-new glass patio module offers flexible seating and unimpeded views off the stern.

Below deck, the vessel offers plenty of sleeping space with accommodations for six adults. Daytime water adventures can turn into overnight excursions with three private sleeping accommodations and two heads for optimal convenience.

“We designed the EX 54 to check every box for our customers when it comes to luxury and flexible design,” said Andrew Bartlett, Director of Design at Tiara Yachts.“We believe that boaters of all passions can find something to love about the EX 54.”

The EX 54 packs a punch with Twin Volvo® Penta IPS2 950s paired with Glass Cockpit and Joystick Plus Control, providing superior slow-speed maneuverability, excellent high-speed handling and low noise for a pleasant onboard environment. Boaters can cruise safely and enjoy the latest Volvo® and Garmin® navigation tools including radars, autopilot and radio.

The EX 54 will be available for viewing at the Miami International Boat Show February 14-18, 2024, at Herald Plaza, Dock D. Appointments can be set to visit the Tiara Yachts display and tour the EX 54 with a factory-authorized dealer.

For more information about the EX 54 model and to experience the virtual flythrough of the model, please visit tiarayachts/ex-54 .

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 60 feet in the Coupe and EX lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts .

