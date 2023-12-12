TPT Digital Wins Prestigious 2023 Drum Award For Agency Business: Global Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TransPerfect's Digital Marketing Division Honored for Innovative, Client-Centric Approach

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect , the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its specialized international digital marketing division, TPT Digital , has won the prestigious 2023 Drum Award for Agency Business: Global Development.



The Drum is a leading global publisher for the marketing and media industries, providing actionable insights, guidance, inspiration, and solutions. The Drum Awards Festival is an annual lighthouse event for the global marketing community celebrating every key marketing discipline. As one of the world's largest competitions, the results are unveiled through live streams and in-person events.

TPT Digital is a specialized international digital marketing agency that helps organizations develop and execute creative campaigns across multiple digital channels in any language, country, or market. TPT Digital services include SEO, SEM, paid media, social media, and marketplace optimization. The recognition from The Drum underscores TPT Digital's innovative approach tailored to clients in diverse markets, languages, and cultures.

“We are thrilled to receive such a prestigious industry award,” said Joel Brandon-Bravo, Vice President of Digital Solutions at TransPerfect.“I am incredibly proud of our group for being recognized for the ability to help develop and deliver on our clients' digital marketing strategies.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “ The Drum is one of the most coveted industry honors for marketing agencies. Receiving this award is a testament to the creativity and dedication of our TPT Digital team.”

About TPT Digital

TPT Digital is a full-service and vertically integrated results-driven marketing agency within TransPerfect that specializes in delivering high-quality performance content, international SEO, SEM, and social media services to support businesses building connections with customers and audiences on a global scale. With a wide range of solutions, including cultural consultation, brand voice consulting, localization, graphic and website design, video production, marketplace optimization, and expert campaign and strategy consulting, TPT Digital empowers organizations with global ambitions to produce and implement engaging content that yields impactful outcomes. To learn more about how your brand can go global, visit .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at .



Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

