Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Size Projected To Surge $35.40 Billion Growth By 2032, Exhibit A CAGR Of 7%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global household vacuum cleaners market size is anticipated to grow from USD 18 billion to USD 35.40 billion in 10 years. The market will experience rapid growth due to introduction of a wide variety of household vacuum cleaners during the forecast period.

Newark, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 18 billion in 2022 global household vacuum cleaners market will reach USD 35.40 billion in 2032. A vacuum cleaner is a device that creates suction and removes debris from surfaces such as floors, furniture, draperies and other surfaces. It is often run by electricity. Its built-in filters and suction motors aid in drawing in dust and debris during vacuuming. They save time and energy and are effective at getting rid of dust. Vacuum cleaners are very easy to use and maintain. They are also very good at vacuuming fur or hair from pets. Based on the uses for which they are designed, vacuum cleaners are divided into numerous categories. A few general categories of vacuum cleaners are robot, canister, vertical and handheld. They provide precision cleaning because they can clean in tight or difficult-to-reach areas. Vacuum cleaners lower the risk of allergies and airborne contaminants while improving indoor air quality.



Key Insight of the Global Household vacuum cleaners Market



Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The need for consumer durables like home appliances is being driven by the growing population and rising disposable income, propelling the regional market's expansion. Furthermore, the existence of significant market participants and production facilities is meeting the growing demand through a strong supply chain and distribution system. The major competitors are also pushing innovation and providing the local market and customers with the newest vacuum cleaners with cutting-edge features at a reasonable price.



In 2022, the canister segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and market revenue of 6.30 billion.



The product type segment is divided into handheld, upright, robotic, canister, and stick. In 2022, the canister segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and market revenue of 6.30 billion.



In 2022, the cordless segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 64% and market revenue of 11.52 billion.



The type segment is divided into corded and cordless. In 2022, the cordless segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 64% and market revenue of 11.52 billion.



In 2022, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 66% and market revenue of 11.88 billion.



The distribution channel segment is divided into online and offline. In 2022, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 66% and market revenue of 11.88 billion.



Advancement in market



Market Dynamics



Driver: The rising disposable income of the population.



The population's rising disposable income has been accompanied by hectic schedules and a lack of free time, which has raised demand for automated, practical, effective, and useful goods and services. Vacuum cleaners are the perfect device to buy to maintain and clean home quickly, easily, and affordably. Because of the convenience and services of these items, consumers are prepared to spend money on them. In addition, the market will benefit from the increased production of consumer products to meet the growing demand.



Restraints: The market is limited to metropolitan areas.



Vacuum cleaners are automated devices or machines that the urban population prefers since they are accustomed to and comfortable using technology. Nonetheless, most people living in rural or distant places are not tech-savvy and would much rather clean using traditional methods. The high energy consumption of vacuum cleaners, which raises power prices, is another drawback that will restrict their usage. The market's expansion is further hampered by poor awareness and limited product availability and accessibility.



Opportunities: inventive designs for products.



The growing popularity and need for vacuum cleaners have helped industry participants better identify market gaps, resulting in the creation of cutting-edge and improved product designs. Robotic vacuum cleaners are a developing sector that is becoming increasingly popular. It's a great illustration of how the market is expected to develop exponentially.



Challenges: Regulations governing the manufacture of vacuum cleaners.



The climate crisis, depletion of the ozone layer and overall degradation of the environment have led to stringent regulation over the manufacturing of vacuum cleaners. The regulation details the kind of vacuum cleaners that are allowed to be produced, the power they can use and the noise and heat they are allowed to generate sustainably. Therefore, the stringent regulations will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global household vacuum cleaners market are:



. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

. Panasonic Corporation

. Miele & Cie. KG

. LG Electronics, Inc.

. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

. iRobot Corporation

. Haier

. Electrolux AB

. Dyson Ltd.

. Bissell, Inc.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product Type



. Handheld

. Upright

. Robotic

. Canister

. Stick



By Type



. Corded

. Cordless



By Distribution Channel



. Online

. Offline



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



