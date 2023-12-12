Citric Acid Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.12 Billion By 2032

Ottawa, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global citric acid market size accounted for USD 3.65 billion in 2023, According to Precedence Research. North America led the market with the largest market share in 2022.



The citric acid market is driven by the growing food & beverages industry, increasing demand for natural ingredients and rising awareness of health and wellness. Furthermore, the increasing technological advancements in production are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Citric acid is a weak organic acid that occurs naturally in citrus fruits, such as lemons, limes, oranges, and grapefruits. It has the chemical formula C6H8O7 and is classified as a tricarboxylic acid. Citric acid is widely used in the food and beverage industry as a flavoring agent, preservative, and acidulant. It has a sour taste and is responsible for the tartiness of citrus fruits. In addition to its culinary uses, citric acid is employed in various other industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics , cleaning products and water treatment. Its acidic properties make it useful in controlling the pH of a solution, and it is often added to products to enhance flavor, act as a stabilizing agent, or assist in preserving the freshness of certain foods.

Download the Sample Pages for Better Understanding@

Citric acid can be produced through fermentation of sugars by certain microorganisms or through chemical synthesis. It is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by regulatory authorities when used in appropriate amounts in food and other products. The growing product launches by the market players utilizing citric acids are expected to offer a potential opportunity for market expansion during the forecast period.

In March 2023, the newest antimicrobial technology from Noble Biomaterials, a pioneer in the world of antimicrobial solutions for soft surface applications, was officially registered by the EPA. Ionic+® Botanical reduces odor on fabric and other soft surfaces by using a bio-based registered citric acid mix that inhibits the growth of bacteria. As part of the development phase, Noble Biomaterials applied for EPA registration in 2021 and started working on the patented Ionic+® Botanical ingredient. Licensing Noble's active ingredient based on citric acid enables its licensed partners to assert antimicrobial advantages including surface protection and "odor control" for a range of performance fabric applications.

Citric acid is a widely utilized chemical in cleaning agents, medicinal and nutritional medicines, and food and beverage products. With the licensing of Noble's citric formula, this widely used product enters a whole new market: the preservation of commonly produced products like textiles. Noble understands that there is a rising need for high-performing, environmentally friendly material preservation solutions and that the Ionic+® Botanical technology can play a significant role in addressing this need.

The Chinese pharmaceutical industry produced operating revenue of USD 515.6 billion in 2021, up over 20% from the year before.



Key Insights:



The powder was the leading segment in 2022 and is expected to follow the same pattern over the projected period. The food & beverages segment is expected to hold a substantial market share during the analysis period.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at

... | +1 650 460 3308

Growth Factors:

The global citric acid market is intended to be fueled by the favorable government regulations. Government regulations related to food additives and pharmaceutical ingredients have been favorable for citric acid market, this has enabled manufacturers to increase their production and expand their market presence. Additionally, citric acid is widely used in the production of carbonated beverages, including soft drinks, energy drinks and sports drinks. As the demand for these beverages continues to rise, the demand for citric acid is observed to grow.

Regional Stance:

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to the growing food & beverages industry. The food and beverage sector is a major consumer of citric acid in the region. It is extensively used in the production of beverages, including soft drinks, fruit juices, and flavored drinks. It is also a common ingredient in processed foods, sauces, and condiments. For instance, according to the US Department of Agriculture, in 2022, food expenses made up 12.8 percent of U.S. household spending, up from 12.4 percent in 2021. Food expenditures as a percentage of household income came in third, after housing (33.3%) and transportation (16.8%). The percentages of spending that went into savings, food, transportation, personal insurance/pensions, and clothing increased in 2022 as compared to 2021. Furthermore, there is a greater need for better food and beverage alternatives as a result of increasing awareness of health and well-being. When utilized properly, citric acid is regarded as a natural and safe substance, which encourages its usage in goods that cater to consumers' health-conscious preferences. Thus, this is expected to drive the market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region has witnessed a shift in dietary habits, with an increasing preference for convenience and processed foods. This trend has contributed to the demand for citric acid as a key ingredient in food processing. In addition, the Asia Pacific region's large population, combined with urbanization trends, has led to increased consumption of packaged and processed food & beverages, which is expected to drive the demand for citric acid in the region.

Report Highlights:

Form Insights

The powder segment led the citric acid market in 2022 and is expected to follow the same pattern over the projected period. Citric acid powder is extensively used in the food & beverage industry as an acidulant, flavoring agent, and preservative. It finds applications in various products, including soft drinks, candies, jams, jellies and processed foods. The convenience and versatility of citric acid powder contribute to its widespread use in food processing. In addition, it is also employed in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics for its acidity and chelating properties. It can be used in formulations for skincare products and pharmaceutical preparations. Thereby, driving the segment growth.

Application Insights

The food & beverages segment is expected to hold a substantial market share during the analysis period. With a growing trend towards natural and clean-label products, citric acid, derived from fruits, aligns with consumer preferences for natural ingredients. In addition, the rise in demand for convenient and processed foods has positively influenced the use of citric acid as a versatile ingredient in food processing.

Customize this study as per your requirement@

Citric Acid Market Scope