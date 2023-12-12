(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's International Beauty Show (IBS New York ) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC New York ) return to the Javits Convention Center March 3-5, 2024, with the industries' top stars including Sam Villa, Roger Molina, John Mosely and more, sharing their wisdom, talent and advice to help attendees grow their businesses and expand their customer base.



IBS New York welcomes back Sam Villa , Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Sam Villa and Global Artistic Ambassador for Redken, Villa is a true leader that brings out the best in others. As the 2021 NAHA Educator of the Year, Hair Awards USA Hall of Fame Inductee and 2017 NAHA Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, he is known for doing things differently to challenge, inspire and motivate change. His Master Class,“Hairvolution: Shaping the Future of Haircutting,” on March 4, should not be missed. Villa will be joined by his colleague and fellow renowned artist, Roger Molina . Molina has 20 years of experience behind the chair and has worked as a national educator and platform artist for over a decade. Molina is now part of the Sam Villa® ArTeam and works behind the chair as a Master Stylist at Lunatic Fringe Salon. Also joining the line-up of top-tier educators, is men's grooming expert, John Mosley . Mosley brings over ten years of industry experience to the Andis Education team, including working behind the chair in the barbershop, working as a platform artist for Paul Mitchell and providing personal grooming services to several celebrities in the entertainment and sports industries. Mosley's knowledge, passion and industry relationships help Andis deliver best-in-class educational programs in the Southwest and awarded 2022 Educator of the Year NAHA.

Other top educators on tap for this year's Shows include:

IBS New York



Candy Shaw – trained in Paris, Shaw is the world's foremost authority on balayage education. She teaches a fast, efficient, no-nonsense method of hair painting and runs three companies: her Atlanta salon; a Balayage education Academy and SUNLIGHTS Balayage, the makers and purveyors of the world's leading balayage products and education.

Monaé Everett – is a celebrity hair stylist, author, educator and Diversity Equity and Inclusion consultant with 20 years of experience. Everett's passion project, Texture Style Awards, a competition for hairstylists, is centered around diversity and inclusion.

J Ladner - an accomplished hair and makeup artist with experience in film, television, theatre, print and digital media, J is the Director of Education of FASTFOILS and co-hosts the No Stylist Left Behind podcast with Nina Tulio.

Gilad Goldstein - as part of the Ulta Design Team, Gilad creates online Salon Education for stylists globally.

Nina Tulio - an industry-leading salon business consultant, speaker, and educator helping salon owners and stylists around the world to grow their business, while growing themselves.

Ben Brown - an international left-handed cutting educator and owner of BBEducation, Ben Brown believes in sharing knowledge and education which has been a key factor in his fantastic hairdressing journey.

Lupe Voss - a gifted and passionate educator, Voss has helped countless colorists around the globe to flourish in their career. She also founded and co-owned the highly successful Julian August salon in Redlands, California for 32 years.

Oliver Adams - affectionately known as the“Kolor King,” Adams is the owner of Splash Studios Inc., which consists of salons and salon suite locations in Atlanta, Georgia and Las Vegas, Nevada. As a Top Artist for Clairol Professional for 20 years, he shares his passion for hair, through his other love, which is teaching.

Collin Martin - Martin has created multi-functional cuts with a keen eye while employing unconventional 3D sculpting for the past 14 years. His unconventional approach to hair has, in the words of a colleague,“brought the avant-garde to the people.”

Wayne Tuggle - Tuggle is considered the rockstar of hair and has been published in numerous magazines such as Vogue, Glamour, and Us Weekly, working with renowned photographer David LaChapelle. Tuggle has created and mastered a cutting system that is simple, methodical, and fast, allowing him to see 20+ clients a day, every day. Dawn Braley - a podcaster, educator, hairstylist, & mental health advocate, Bradley's real, raw, and honest approach puts beauty professionals at ease and ready to earn six figures stress-free.



“Being an educator at the International Beauty Show (IBS) was a game-changer for my career. The exposure significantly extended my network, reaching artists I may not have connected with otherwise,” said Monaé Everett.“At IBS, I've had the unique opportunity to lead main stage presentations and influence the beauty industry towards a more inclusive and equitable future, aligning with the core values of both IBS and myself.”

For the full list of IBS New York educators, click here .

IECSC New York



Savanna Boda - a licensed medical Aesthetician and acne specialist based in Dallas, Texas, Boda has a cult following of 298K on Instagram. She is the founder and owner of Savanna Boda Aesthetics, a medical spa that focuses on ethical and results driven aesthetics.

Nydia Cabrera - with over 15 years of experience, Cabrera is a celebrity and published makeup artist whose work has been featured on television, The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, NYFW, The Miss Universe Organization and more.

Douglas Preston – founder of Preston Acne Pros, Preston's career spans 40+years in professional esthetics, spa management and skincare career mentoring. His recently published book, An Esthetician's Guide to Growing a Successful Skincare Career, is a top-seller among ambitious working skincare professionals.

E'Toshia McFarland – McFarland' passion is to help other estheticians propel in and out of their treatment room, master the art of facial treatments and implement passive streams of income with digital products. Amy Carter – Carter's consulting company is dedicated to empowering spa and salon professionals to grow their businesses, their teams, and their value. Her leadership and operational strategies help busy professionals free up time to work on their businesses and the results are immediate and impactful!



Douglas Preston added,“IECSC events are my favorite because of the enthusiastic professionals who attend. It's easy to feel a sense of isolation at work and IECSC open us up to new techniques, business insights, and a chance to make new friends... all in one great event.”

For the full list of IECSC New York educators, click here .

Attendees may register to attend the Shows by clicking here. Exhibit Hall passes include all free classes at IBS, all Product-Focused Education at IECSC, and unlimited access to each Exhibit Hall. Master Classes, Hands-on Workshops at IBS and the curated conference sessions at IECSC are available for additional fees. However, all paid conference sessions include 3-day Exhibit Hall entry. Press may apply for a media pass here .

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, March 3: 10:30am - 5:00pm; Monday, March 4: 10:30am - 5:00pm; and Tuesday, March 5: 10:30am – 3:30pm

INFO:

For more information, on IBS New York, visit ibsnewyork . Stay connected on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

For more information on IECSC New York, visit iecscnewyork. Stay connected on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for beauty and wellness professionals are available at IBS Las Vegas and IECSC Las Vegas , taking place June 22-24, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit ibslasvegas or iecsclasvegas for more information. Also, IECSC Florida will take place October 13-14, 2024 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Visit iecscflorida for more information.

About IBS New York

Produced by Questex and presented by American Salon, IBS New York is the longest running professional beauty event in the country. IBS New York is for professionals only and reaches a wide cross‐section of participants including salon owners and managers, hair stylists, hair colorists, makeup artists, nail technicians, beauty and hair product manufacturers and distributors. Connecting serious beauty professionals with the best in the industry, the show brings hundreds of top beauty brands together under one roof for free educational classes by industry legends, workshops, and exclusive show-floor discounts. For more information, visit ibsnewyork .

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world's most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc .

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer . Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

