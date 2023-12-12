Enserva Hosts Expert Panel Discussion To Analyze Findings Of Its Fall 2023-2024 State Of The Industry Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
| WHAT:
| Enserva is moderating an expert panel discussion to examine the findings of the organization's Fall State of the Industry Report that will be released on December 14, 2023 and you are invited to attend. This report builds off Enserva's Spring 2023 State of the Industry Report. Panelists will discuss both near-term opportunities and emerging trends and dynamics the global energy industry needs to anticipate moving into 2024.
|
|
| WHO:
| Speakers will include:
Gurpreet Lail, President & CEO, Enserva Ben Brunnen, Partner, Garrison Strategy Catherine Rothrock, Chief Economist, Alberta Treasury Board and Finance Robert Roach, Deputy Chief Economist, ATB Financial Daniela Trnka, Independent Investor Relations Consultant
|
|
| WHEN:
| December 14, 2023
7:30 a.m. media check-in
8:00 a.m. expert panel discussion begins
8:45 a.m. Q&A begins
9:00 a.m. expert panel discussion concludes
9:15 a.m. one-on-one interviews begin
|
|
| WHERE:
| Calgary Petroleum Club
The Devonian Room
319 5 Avenue SW, Calgary, AB
|
|
| RSVP:
| Media are asked to RSVP no later than 12 noon on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
|
|
Media Contact & RSVP to:
Rebecca Hurl
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403-818-6918
...
