Caveonix Appoints Aloysius Boyle As New CEO To Drive Next Phase Of Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caveonix, the industry's first unified platform for hybrid multicloud governance, compliance, and security management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Aloysius Boyle as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Due to incredible growth and demand from the market, Boyle will assume the role of CEO to scale the organization as Kaus Phaltankar, the current CEO, transitions to the role of new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and the Chairman of the Board, continuing his leadership presence at the organization alongside Co-Founder, Tim Sullivan.



Boyle is a widely respected industry executive with nearly two decades of experience in the technology and cybersecurity industry. Boyle has successfully spearheaded growth initiatives at multiple top security technology companies. He consistently fosters a culture of innovation and customer success. He most recently served as Regional Vice President of Sales at Zscaler, leading teams in the Americas at ZS during a time of extreme growth. Previously, he was a top sales producer at Splunk. He has deep experience meeting the demands of the world's largest and most demanding enterprises. His ability to develop and execute effective strategies showcases his expertise and emphasizes his capability to drive growth. Boyle's emphasis and experience with recruiting dynamic teams while fostering a trophy-experience culture are the hallmarks of his success.

"I am humbled to officially step into my role as Caveonix's chief executive officer," he said. "I am deeply honored and motivated to be entrusted with the responsibility of building upon this rich heritage. Caveonix is firmly rooted in cutting-edge technology, and our exceptional team is committed to helping organizations slash the cost of compliance with automation while securing their hybrid cloud infrastructure. I eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with our team and customers to further strengthen our position as a leading authority in cloud security and compliance."

"We are delighted to welcome Ish Boyle to the Caveonix family," said Kaus Phaltankar, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board at Caveonix. "His extensive experience and vision will be instrumental in guiding the company to new heights. We believe his leadership will drive innovation and growth that benefits our customers, partners, and stakeholders."

About Caveonix

Caveonix Cloud is the industry's only integrated multi-tenant platform built to keep hybrid multicloud environments secure and compliant from development through runtime. The comprehensive suite delivers an enterprise-grade solution for managing security, compliance, governance, and overall risk across hybrid multi-cloud deployments. The platform employs Neural-Insight, AI-driven automation to ensure comprehensive visibility, continuous assessment, prioritized mitigation, and reduced risks for a better TCO. Caveonix's automated GRC capability ensures continuous visibility, customizable templates, and support for 45+ global compliance requirements while reducing document generation time by 80%.

The platform is highly scalable and boasts the industry's largest deployment within an enterprise with the management of 1M+ hybrid cloud assets spread globally on AWS, Azure, and GCP public clouds across 68 countries, plus 37 data centers running VMware private cloud infrastructure. It has also won multiple awards for Cyber Innovation.

