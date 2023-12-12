Baker Hughes Names Georgia Magno As Chief Legal Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON and LONDON, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) (“Baker Hughes” or the“Company”) announced Georgia Magno as chief legal officer (CLO) effective Jan. 1, 2024. She will be responsible for the Company's legal and regulatory affairs, corporate governance, and compliance functions. Magno brings 20 years of management and legal experience to the role, previously serving as vice president and general counsel for Baker Hughes' Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) business segment.



“Georgia is a proven leader with significant experience managing international and complex affairs. Her appointment is an important step in our continued strategy to strengthen Baker Hughes for growth within energy and industrial markets,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes.“With more than a decade of leadership within the Company, Georgia will play a pivotal role in delivering Baker Hughes' purpose to take energy forward and collaborating to solve for the energy trilemma of security, sustainability and affordability.”

In her previous role, Magno focused on enabling the growth of Baker Hughes while working to ensure compliance, legal and reputational excellence. Magno joined the Company in 2010, first as general counsel for the global supply chain and holding subsequent legal roles across commercial, operational and product line organizations in multiple countries including Italy and the U.S. Prior to Baker Hughes, she was an international litigator with the law firms of Cleary Gottlieb and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.

Magno is a member of the New York Bar and holds a Master of Laws degree from Harvard Law School and a Juris Doctor from the University of Bologna. She has been a visiting researcher at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She also holds the role of vice chairwoman of the Nuovo Pignone Holding Board of Directors.

