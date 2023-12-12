Gaza Death Toll Rises To 18,412

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec 12 (Petra) -- The death toll from the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip climbed to 18,412 on Tuesday with 50,100 wounded, according to Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra.He said that during the past hours, Israeli forces committed 17 new massacres against civilians across the beleagures enclave, including Rafah, which the Israeli army earlier declared safe.A-Qudra said 207 dead and 450 wounded people arrived in hospitals in the past hours, while a large number were still under the rubble or in the roads, adding that Israeli forces were preventing ambulances from reaching the wounded and leaving them to bleed to death.He said Israeli troops stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital, after besieging and bombing it, and ordered medical staff and wounded and sick males to gather in the hospital's yards.Al Qudra also said the Israeli army is still besieging and targeting Al Awda Hospital with no water, food or electricity.He said two medical staff were arrested today, bringing to 38 the number of health workers detained since the start of the war on Octber 7, including Director General of Al-Shifa Hospital Mohammad Abu Salmiyeh.