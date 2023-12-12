House Speaker, Qatari Counterpart Talk Coordination To Stop Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra) -lower House Speaker, Ahmed Safadi, on Tuesday held discussions with Speaker of Qatari Shura Council, Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, at Shura Council headquarters in Doha.During the meeting, the two sides affirmed "solid, deep-rooted, historic" bilateral relations under leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Emir of Qatar, His Highness Prince Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.Safadi and Al-Ghanim stressed necessity of strengthening joint parliamentary action and coordinating positions in Arab and international parliamentary forums to serve common interests and Arab and Islamic issues, primarily the Palestinian cause, stressing importance of joint coordination to address international parliaments to stop the brutal aggression against Gaza.Additionally, the two speakers stressed necessity of working to strengthen parliamentary cooperation, activating joint parliamentary brotherhood committees, and building on strategic relations to serve mutual interests.Safadi expressed "remarkable" appreciation for Qatar's positions in supporting the Kingdom in all fields, inviting Al-Ghanim to visit Jordanian House of Representatives, adding that Al-Ghanim affirmed the visit will take place early next year.For his part, Al-Ghanim voiced his country's appreciation for Jordan, noting importance of turning the two countries' leaderships' "strong" relations into more constructive cooperation to serve common interests, noting the two nations share similarity in multiple positions.Al-Ghanim stressed importance of strengthening joint Arab action and building on Arab nation's capabilities to serve its central issues.On the sidelines of the visit, Safadi met with Qatari Minister of Labour, Qatari Minister of Education and Higher Education, and President of Qatar Chamber of Commerce.During talks, Safadi called for increasing prospects for joint trade cooperation and attracting more Jordanian workers and teachers due to their competence and skills.