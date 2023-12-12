Proptia Boosts Efficiency With Speedy And Accurate Property Management Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) It's up to property managers to keep tenants safe. Proptia helps them protect residents with remote visitor management solutions.

- Chris Carr,Director of Business Development and Marketing, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- It's up to property managers to keep tenants safe. Proptia helps them protect residents with state-of-the-art remote visitor management solutions. Features like building and gate intercoms, license plate recognition, and access control reduce the risk of unwanted visitors entering the property.“Proptia provides a full suite of visitor management and access control solutions. We strive to equip building and property managers with a seamless, powerful and flexible experience that increases security and efficiency,” says Chris Carr, Director of Business Development and Marketing.The platform offers various features that can seamlessly integrate into existing systems. Solutions are available for gatehouse properties, multi-family units, mixed-use buildings, and student housing. They provide the access management HOA teams trust.Residential property managers may consider investing in The Suite, a system that offers a comprehensive combination of integrated security features. Its community access system allows managers to control access remotely. Its visitor processing kiosk grants visitors access by scanning ePasses. Its license plate recognition provides insight into the vehicles entering and exiting the property.Similar systems are available for commercial and industrial properties. These property managers can take advantage of features like front desk visitor processing, proximity readers, and visitor processing kiosks. The visitor management suite offers various security features in a centralized location.With Proptia, administrators can keep their properties safe and do their jobs more efficiently. Proptia's suite of security solutions has also been shown to boost tenant satisfaction, reduce vacancy rates, and keep systems running smoothly.About ProptiaProptia is founded and operated by a team of industry vets who specialize in security integration and property management software. Their industry experience made them aware of a need for a cloud-based security solution for residential and commercial properties. They leveraged their technological expertise to launch a single sign-on platform with various features that provide insight into access and visitor activity.

