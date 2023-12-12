Random Studio Launches Gripping True Crime Podcast - Perpetrator Unknown

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Florida-based podcasting company, Random Studio, introduces serialized true crime podcast focusing on unsolved cases

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Random Studio is proud to unveil its debut podcast, "Perpetrator Unknown" ( ), a gripping serialized journey into the heart of true crime mysteries. Focused on unsolved cases, particularly those with unidentified suspects, the podcast aims to shed light on the darkest corners of criminal investigations.Season One Unveils Puzzling Crimes from Boca Raton's Town Center Mall in 2007"Perpetrator Unknown" delves into a series of heinous crimes that originated from the upscale Town Center Mall in Boca Raton in 2007. More than 16 years later, the identities of the culprits behind three brutal murders and a chilling abduction remain shrouded in mystery. Hosted by LA, the podcast invites listeners on a compelling journey to unravel the truth behind these perplexing events.Launching on the 16th Anniversary of the Bochicchio MurdersThe podcast is set to launch on December 12, 2023, precisely 16 years after the tragic Bochicchio murders-a mother and her seven-year-old daughter who were found brutally murdered at the Town Center Mall.Host LA shares,“As I've embarked on this journey, I'm driven by an unwavering commitment to unravel the truth behind these unsolved mysteries. The guiding principle for the creation of this podcast is that behind every unsolved case lies a victim and a family waiting for justice. 'Perpetrator Unknown' is more than a podcast; it's a quest for truth and a testament to the resilience of those who seek answers.”Media Contact:For interviews or additional information, please contact Ava Jaffe at ....Listen Now:Listen to the trailer at /2282615/14067450-season-one-trailer"Perpetrator Unknown", Season One, Episodes 1 and 2 drop today. Listen wherever you listen to podcasts.About Perpetrator Unknown:"Perpetrator Unknown" is a serialized true crime podcast by Random Studio, dedicated to exploring unsolved cases and shedding light on the mysteries that continue to baffle investigators. Join host LA as she navigates through the chilling events surrounding Boca Raton's Town Center Mall in 2007.You can follow "Perpetrator Unknown" by visiting .

