Convergetics Research Proposes A Groundbreaking Multiverse Theory That Challenges Conventional Views Of Physical Reality

The Theory of Decaying Universes fundamentally changes our understanding of physical reality, the universe and its origins.

- Gene AlexandrescuMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Convergetics Research Center is pleased to announce the groundbreaking discovery of the Theory of Decaying Universes (TDU), which presents a new multiverse paradigm of physical reality. This theory provides compelling evidence that physical reality consists of more than just our universe and challenges existing notions of the Big Bang, dark energy and dark matter.In a recently published article titled "New Multiverse Paradigm of Physical Reality: The Theory of Decaying Universes" ( ), Convergetics scientist Gene Alexandrescu presents a comprehensive analysis of celestial objects that have long intrigued astronomers but remained mysterious. The research provides a deeper understanding of the structure of the universe and offers a glimpse into the vast and intricate web of the multiverse.At the heart of this theory is the proposal that our reality extends beyond the boundaries of our known universe and encompasses multiple universes with unique properties. The researcher examines known celestial objects and comes up with new findings that challenge existing astronomical models and could fundamentally change our understanding of the universe and its origins in a broader reality with a multitude of other universes.The most important results of the research:1. The shape of the Milky Way: Contrary to previous assumptions, Convergetics has discovered that the Milky Way galaxy is not planar, but convex. This groundbreaking finding suggests that our galaxy emerged from a quasi-spherical universe. This discovery is based on an inconsistency in Gaia Data Release 3, which was published in 2022 by the GAIA mission, a division of the European Space Agency (NASA's counterpart). In it, GAIA scientists document that the Milky Way galaxy is asymmetric when viewed from Earth and symmetric when viewed from above, which is impossible if the galaxy is planar. However, this can only be explained if the galaxy is convex.2. Nebulae and galaxies as portals: Research suggests that certain nebulae and galaxies are not conventional celestial objects, but gaps (white holes) in the boundaries of our universe. These white holes represent portals through which we can see into other universes, providing a remarkable opportunity to explore the larger multiverse. The first example of a celestial body thought to belong to our universe, the Polar Ring Galaxy (NGC 4632), actually belongs to another universe and we can see it through a white hole. There are also other examples of nebulae that are actually white holes, such as the Orion Nebula (M 42), the Carina Nebula (NGC 3372), and the Ring Nebula (M57).3. The concept of invisible universes: Based on an earlier article,“Breaking the Cosmic Code: Quantum Spaces Are Real, Not Imaginary Structures,” in which he explains that elementary particles reside in invisible spaces that are real and distinct from the space of the universe, Alexandrescu introduces the concept of invisible universes. He cites the Butterfly Nebula (NGC 6302) as the result of interactions with a universe invisible to us. This revelation opens the door to a new field of scientific research and reveals hidden dimensions of reality.The Theory of Decaying Universes provides a novel framework for understanding the multiverse structure of physical reality. It challenges established theories such as the Big Bang and the concepts of dark energy and dark matter. By challenging conventional ideas, this theory also offers new perspectives on the creation of matter and the multistage processes in the universe.This groundbreaking theory is not just a theoretical exercise, but a call to action for researchers. The Convergetics Research Center invites the scientific community and researchers around the world to explore the true nature of physical reality by estimating the dimensions and shape of the universe from which our Milky Way galaxy was formed. This approach could open up new frontiers in cosmology and physics and provide a deeper understanding of our place in the cosmos and physical reality.For further information please contact:Gene AlexandrescuPresident...About the Convergetics Research CenterConvergetics is a unique multidisciplinary science that brings together a broad spectrum of natural sciences to improve our understanding of reality and the universe at different scales. This discipline incorporates mathematics, physics, cosmology, astrophysics and earth sciences, including geology, geophysics, climatology and seismology, to explore the principles that govern the natural world. Convergetics not only serves as a unifying discipline, but actively combines the individual knowledge bases of these analytical fields and brings their findings together to present a holistic perspective of reality.The first significant scientific contribution of Convergetics is to explain the physical nature of imaginary numbers and quantum spaces .The term“convergetics” is derived from“convergent science” and is said to rhyme with“mathematics” and“physics”The Convergetics Research Center is a private research facility with the goal of becoming an interdisciplinary community of researchers. This community of researchers shares a relentless passion for unraveling the mysteries of reality and its underlying laws of nature.The Center was founded in 2002 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and is led by Gene Alexandrescu, who holds a Master's degree in Electronic Engineering. Gene has dedicated most of his professional career to research and development in engineering. As a financially independent scientist, he conducts his research without direct involvement of public institutions such as educational institutions or government research agencies.

