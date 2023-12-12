Shelby Hardware's Journey To Google Success: A Digital Transformation Story

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jamey DavisSHELBY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“I had one contractor from Ohio find me on Google and another one from Stanley, about 30 minutes from our store, in the same week! Neither one's ever shopped here." - Jamey DavisNestled in the heart of Shelby, North Carolina, lies Shelby Hardware & Supply Company , a locally-owned and operated business. Serving the community with top-quality hardware, home products, and more, they have been an integral part of the Shelby, North Carolina community with a rich history and an exciting future. They have gained a reputation for outstanding service and commitment to customer satisfaction in their region. But how did they manage to capture the attention of new customers who had never shopped at their local business before? The answer lies in their journey from their outdated web presence to a digital transformation.Updating Their Digital Storefront: The Path to Google SuccessPreviously operating with a website that was reminiscent of a time long past, Shelby Hardware recognized the need to step into the digital age. With a commitment to providing their customers with easy access to product information via their online catalog and availability, they underwent a significant transformation of their website when they partnered with New Media Retailer . This transformation included keeping their product catalog up-to-date, using strategic keywords to be found on popular search engines, and ensuring that department pages worked seamlessly together to put their store front and center in Google searches for specific brand and product-related queries.Success on Google: A Tale of Two ContractorsJamey, a key figure in the Shelby Hardware team, witnessed the immediate impact of their website transformation. In one week, two contractors from different regions stumbled upon Shelby Hardware through Google searches.Contractor from Ohio Discovers a Hidden GemA contractor from Ohio, temporarily working in the area, urgently needed a grinder and impact wrench to complete his greenhouse project. Rather than wandering the streets of Shelby, he turned to Google for assistance and found Shelby Hardware & Supply Company. The intuitive website design and optimized search engine presence led him to the right place at the right time. Shelby Hardware became the unexpected solution to his immediate needs.Another contractor, typically loyal to a well-known retail giant, was on a mission to acquire Milwaukee products. However, when searching on Google, he discovered that Shelby Hardware was just 30 miles away and had the exact products he needed to complete his project. The proximity and up-to-date product listings caught his attention, and he walked out with a substantial purchase – a big impact wrench and a set of impact sockets.The Power of Search Engines and Website UpdatesThe success story of Shelby Hardware & Supply Company emphasizes the power of search engines and the importance of keeping your website up-to-date, as well as incorporating popular niche keywords. Their commitment to providing relevant information and a seamless online shopping experience paid off in attracting new customers who had never shopped with them before. Shelby Hardware's journey from the digital dark ages to an updated web presence demonstrates the potential for success that lies in the intersection of traditional values and modern technology.At New Media Retailer, we are firm believers in the potential of independent retailers. We understand the importance of ranking higher on search engines and capturing the attention of new customers in your local area. We can help your business transition seamlessly to the digital age, just as we did for Shelby Hardware & Supply Company. We are dedicated to your success!

Janet Thomas

New Media Retailer

