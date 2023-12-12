Global Airport Technologies Market Set For Growth, Projected To Reach $15.7 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global airport technologies market is poised for growth, with the market size expected to increase from $12.3 billion in 2022 to $13.02 billion in 2023, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Looking further ahead, the market is projected to reach $15.7 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 4.8%.

The global airport technologies market is segmented into various categories to address diverse industry needs:

1 Type:

.Airport Digital Signage Systems

.Car Parking Systems

.Airport Communications

.Landing Aids, Guidance, and Lighting

.Passenger, Baggage, and Cargo Handling Control Systems

.Airport Management Software

2 Airport Size:

.Small

.Medium

.Large

3 Application:

.Domestic Airport

.International Airport

Key Drivers: Curbing Illegal Immigration

The rise in illegal immigration emerges as a significant driver for the airport technologies market. As per data from the German Federal Police, unauthorized entries into Germany from neighboring countries were recorded. Advanced airport technologies, including facial recognition, Mobile Passport Control (MPC), and radio-frequency identification (RFID)-based tracking solutions, are increasingly deployed to address this challenge. MPC, an app approved by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, allows expedited entry for U.S. citizens and visitors from Canada.

Explore the airport technologies market with a detailed sample report:



Major Players Driving Innovation

Leading players in the airport technologies market contributing to innovation include Thales ATM S.A, Honeywell Airport Solutions, Siemens Airports, Raytheon Corp., CISCO Systems, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Analogic, Smiths Detection International, Oshkosh Truck Corp., MATRIX SYSTEMS, DSG SYSTEMS AG, Airport Information Systems, Ltd., Garrett Metal Detectors, KUKA Roboter, Passur Truck Corp., Pensher Skytech, Vanderlande Industries, Syagen Technology, Arinc Inc., A4 Vision, Alstom Aerospace Airports, and American Lafrance Corp.

Emerging Trends: Automated Baggage Handling Systems

An emerging trend in the airport technologies market is the implementation of automated baggage handling systems. These systems utilize small robotic vehicles to transport baggage from conveyor belts through security systems to aircraft carriers. The adoption of this technology is anticipated to reduce lost baggage incidents. Stansted Airport in the UK completed a £70 million upgrade to its baggage handling system, incorporating 180 automated carts and 2.4 km of conveyor belts for increased efficiency.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Leads Growth

Asia-Pacific emerges as the largest region in the airport technologies market in 2022, with expectations of being the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The global market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for detailed insights:



Airport Technologies Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Airport Technologies Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on airport technologies market size, airport technologies market drivers and trends, airport technologies market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The airport technologies market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

