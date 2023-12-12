Global 3D Printer Market Poised For Robust Growth, Forecasted To Reach $27.14 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D Printer Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's 3D Printer Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global 3D printer market is set for substantial growth, with the market size expected to increase from $13.28 billion in 2022 to $15.67 billion in 2023, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $27.14 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 14.7%.

The global 3D printer market is undergoing substantial segmentation to cater to diverse industry requirements:

1 Printer Type:

.Desktop 3D Printer

.Industrial 3D Printer

2 Technology:

.Stereolithography (SLA)

.Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

.Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

.Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

.PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)

.Inkjet Printing

.Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

.Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

.Direct Light Projection (DLP)

.Other Technologies

3 End-use Industry:

.Automotive

.Aerospace & Defense

.Healthcare

.Food

.Construction & Architecture

.Other End-Use Industries

Key Driver: Automotive Industry Adoption

The growth in the usage of 3D printed products in the automotive sector is a key driver propelling the 3D printer manufacturing market. 3D printing facilitates the manufacture of lightweight vehicle components, resulting in reduced vehicle weight, enhanced performance, increased fuel economy, and improved efficiency in injection molding equipment manufacturing. For example, in 2022, Xact Metal launched the XM300G 3D printer, targeting industries such as aerospace, automotive, and general manufacturing. The demand for 3D printed products in the automotive industry is contributing to the increased adoption of manufacturing 3D printers.

Major Players Driving Innovation

Leading companies in the 3D printer market, such as Stratasys, GE Additive, SLM Solutions, Voxeljet, Arcam AB, Hoganas AB, Groupe Gorgé, Renishaw PLC., Markforged Inc., and Made In Space, are at the forefront of driving innovation.

Innovations: Faster and Larger Printers with Advanced Capabilities

Major companies in the 3D printer manufacturing market are developing printers with larger capacities and faster printing capabilities. For instance, Nexa3D's Stereolithography Apparatus (SLA) 3D printer is projected to be six times faster than competitors' machines, with 2.5 times larger capacity. These advancements aim to reduce project production time for prototypes from hours to minutes, showcasing durability and ultra-fast 3D printing capabilities.

Regional Dynamics: North America Leading Market

North America stands as the largest region in the 3D printer market in 2022, with Asia-Pacific following as the second-largest region. The regions covered in the global 3D printer manufacturing market analysis report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

3D Printer Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The 3D Printer Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on 3D printer market size, 3D printer market drivers and 3D printer market trends, 3D printer market major players, 3D printer market competitors' revenues, 3D printer market positioning, and 3D printer market growth across geographies. The 3D printer market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

