Global Call Center AI Market Set For Exponential Growth, Forecasted To Reach $5.57 Billion By 2027

Call Center AI Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Call Center AI Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global call center AI market is undergoing dynamic segmentation based on key components, deployment types, and industry verticals, paving the way for substantial growth and technological advancements. The market, valued at $1.78 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $2.23 billion in 2023, showcasing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%. The call center AI market is poised for continued expansion, with the market size anticipated to surge to $5.57 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 25.7%.

Rising Demand for AI-Based Intelligent Virtual Assistants and Chatbots Fuels Market Growth

A pivotal driver in the call center AI market is the escalating demand for AI-based intelligent virtual assistants and chatbots. These technologies are revolutionizing customer support services, offering enhanced communication and significant opportunities for client interaction. The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a surge in call volumes at customer service centers globally. In response, contact centers have adopted automation techniques, including chatbots, artificial intelligence, and natural language processing, to achieve first contact resolution and optimize customer experiences. Notably, conversational AI, in the form of chatbots or virtual assistants, is expected to be utilized by 123 million U.S. adults, equivalent to 47% of the population, on a monthly basis by the end of 2022. This heightened demand is a key catalyst propelling the call center AI market forward.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global call center AI market with a detAIled sample report:

Major Players Driving Innovation in Call Center AI

Leading the charge in the call center AI market are key players such as Artificial Solutions International AB, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, SAP, Google, Avaya, NICE inContact, Nuance Communications Inc., Zendesk, EdgeVerve Systems, Pypestream, Avaamo, and Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd. These industry giants are instrumental in shaping the market landscape through technological innovation and strategic initiatives.

Technology Advancement Emerges as a Key Market Trend

A prominent trend gAIning traction in the call center AI market is the continuous advancement of technology. The introduction of new technologies enhances market growth and provides clients with an improved experience. Notably, in September 2021, Google launched Dialogflow CX, the latest version of its suite for building conversational experiences. This product, part of Google's Contact Centre AI, introduces advanced virtual agents with extended audio input/output capabilities, catering to a diverse range of platforms, including mobile, online, smart devices, chatbots, interactive voice response systems, messaging applications, and more.

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

As of 2022, North America has clAImed the top spot as the largest region in the call center AI market. Looking ahead, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing detAIled insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global call center AI market:



Call Center AI Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Call Center AI Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on call center AI market size, call center AI market drivers and trends, call center AI market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The call center AI market report helps you gAIn in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

