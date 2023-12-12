The #1 Song On The World's Leading Platform For Indie Artists Belongs To Nashville's Stacey Kelleher

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- aBreak Music, the leading international, multi format indie artist discovery platform, announces that 'Out of This World' by Stacey Kelleher is the latest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at abreakmusic .Nashville artist, songwriter, producer, performer, and multi-instrumentalist Stacey Kelleher is a force to be reckoned with. With a signature raspy vocal tone, and detailed storytelling that gives her a fresh, unique voice, Stacey has played legendary venues such as The Bluebird Cafe, the Ryman Auditorium, The Basement, Eddie's Attic, The Hotel Cafe, and more. She has a weekly residency at The Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville each Sunday in The Supper Club and will be hosting a residency each Thursday through December at The Bowery Vault in East Nashville. Stacey just released her second EP,“Out of Orbit,” and is currently working on new music for release in 2024.“To have such a personal song hit #1 on the aBreak58 is so full-circle for me,” said Stacey Kelleher.“I never imagined this song accomplishing such a big thing. Writing it with my friends, Hadley Kennary and Nell Maynard, was so therapeutic for me that I knew I had to release it for even one more person to connect with - I had no idea it would end up reaching so many via the aBreak58. I'm so grateful for this opportunity!”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.”Stacey Kelleher is talent personified,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music.“Jay Stevens, myself, and all of our a&r's felt from the first song she sent us last year, that Stacey was someone we wanted to get behind. While she produces, plays multiple instruments, and performs tirelessly (at very high levels), we feel it's her songwriting and sense of melody that sets her apart in ways that will make her a household name.”About aBreak Music:aBreak Music is a U.S. based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company's CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at /

Bruce Tyler

aBreak Music

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok