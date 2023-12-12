Blake Morar, Broker-Owner Of Florida Real Estate Brokerage Ranks In The Top 100 Agents At Sotheby's International Realty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dedication to providing a high level of service and closing multiple gulf-front properties provided Morar with the sales volume necessary to join this group.

DESTIN, FLORIDA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In November 2023, the top 100 real estate agents and brokers in the Sotheby's International Realty brand congregated at Le Bernardin in New York, New York, for a celebratory dinner honoring the achievements of the brand's most successful real estate professionals. Joined by Sotheby's International Realty's CEO Phillip White, among other C-suite company executives, the event provided an opportunity for global advisors from around the world to connect and share in each other's successes. In attendance, representing Scenic Sotheby's International Realty, a real estate brokerage based in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Blake Morar was cordially invited due to his substantial sales volume achieved during the 2022 and 2023 calendar years.Morar, who began his career in northwest Florida in 1996, has consistently ranked among the top agents in the Emerald Coast real estate market for more than 28 years, mainly due to his passion for ultra-luxury properties, specifically gulf-front homes and land. His monumental sale of 44 Green Turtle Lane in Rosemary Beach for $20 million marked a prestigious career high in 2022, followed in 2023 by the closing of both 96 Camp Creek Point Drive for $17.6 million and 2182 East County Highway 30A in Seaside , Florida, for $12.4 million. Both were record sales within their respective neighborhoods.The founder of both Scenic Sotheby's International Realty and the Morar Group, Blake Morar credits his career successes to being an unrelenting advocate on his clients' behalf. Negotiating positively on their behalf has solidified his reputation as a results-oriented advisor and one who has created an organic following of loyal clients throughout his career.About Scenic Sotheby's International RealtyScenic Sotheby's International Realty has been locally owned and operated since 1998. The firm of 100 full-time real estate agents led by industry veterans Blake Morar, Chris Abbott and Wes Madden focuses on providing unrivaled representation for customers along 30A from Destin to Panama City Beach. In 2013, the firm affiliated with the Sotheby's International Realty brand, becoming the local connection to a global brand skilled in marketing unique properties at every price point nationally and internationally. The firm surpassed $1.9 billion in sales for 2022. For more information, visit scenicsir.

Beth Hendricks

Scenic Sotheby's International Realty

email us here