Teamwrx Staffing Expands With First Texas Recruiting Office In Dallas-Fort Worth

The team is energized to establish its first Texas base in Dallas-Fort Worth, aiming to champion the local staffing landscape.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TeamWRX Staffing , renowned for its culture-driven approach and exceptional staffing services, is proud to announce the opening of its first recruiting office in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas . This significant expansion marks the company's first venture outside of Georgia since establishing a significant presence in the Dallas market in April 2022.

Located in the heart of DFW, the new office will focus on empowering local businesses with exceptional talent and offering candidates a range of promising employment opportunities. This initiative is a testament to TeamWRX's commitment to extend its proven expertise and exceptional service standards to new regions, fortifying its position as a leading staffing agency.

“This expansion marks not only a strategic milestone for our company but also a testament to our dedication to fostering growth, empowering our teams, and building lasting partnerships with our clients in the Dallas market,” said Justin Rainer, CEO of TeamWRX Staffing.

TeamWRX's strategic move into Texas follows its recognized success and rapid growth in its home state. As an Inc. 5000 listed company, TeamWRX has earned accolades including Best in Staffing for Talent and Clients, and the prestigious Pacesetter Award in Atlanta.

“As the Dallas-Fort Worth Branch Manager, we are super excited for this great expansion. We are not just filling positions, we are finding the next superstars for top companies - the unusually talented, the effortless leaders. We have tapped into the industry and are standing, ready to take the bat, and hit the mark. We hire team members who can make a difference and produce a winning home run,” shared Genevieve 'Genny' Mukes, Branch Manager.

The DFW office marks an important step in TeamWRX Staffing's ambitious growth strategy, further extending its services beyond the Metro Atlanta, Greater Savannah, and Beaufort, SC areas.

