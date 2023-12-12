Tonaquint Appoints Terry Morrison COO And CTO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Premier data center solutions provider bolsters leadership to support expansion into a new market in Oklahoma City following recent acquisition.

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonaquint Data Centers , the premier data center solutions provider serving emerging markets, announced the appointment of Terry Morrison as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer. Morrison joins from EdgeX Data Centers, which Tonaquint recently acquired.

Terry Morrison, COO and CTO, Tonaquint

As COO and CTO, Morrison oversees Tonaquint's national data center operations, engineering, construction, security and vendor management teams and leads Tonaquint's IT and product development organization. He will guide the company's long-term technology strategy to anticipate clients' emerging needs and drive the development of Tonaquint's managed cloud and colocation solutions.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Terry to our executive team. His deep technical knowledge of data center infrastructure and distinguished career driving data center innovations make him the ideal leader to oversee our national operations," said Matt Hamlin, CEO of Tonaquint. "His technology leadership will prove invaluable as we continue enhancing our capabilities to empower enterprise digital transformation for our clients."

Morrison brings over two decades of experience in operational excellence and infrastructure improvements in the data center industry to Tonaquint. Morrison was most recently the co-founder and CTO at EdgeX Data Centers, a position he held since January 2021 after serving as CTO at Green Cloud Technologies, a managed infrastructure solutions company for cloud, connectivity and security. He also co-founded Perimeter Technology Center in 2002, serving as VP of Engineering for the company until its acquisition by TierPoint in 2011. Morrison then became CTO at TierPoint, a position he held until 2018.

"I am excited to join Tonaquint as the new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer as it continues to innovate and drive growth. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and employees across all levels of the organization," said Morrison. "I'm eager to position us for even greater success in the years ahead with trained, dedicated teams utilizing progressive strategies."

The appointment of Morrison to these critical C-level roles marks a new phase in Tonaquint's growth. It comes on the heels of Tonaquint's acquisition of EdgeX Data Centers earlier this quarter, further expanding its data center footprint and cloud connectivity capabilities. A portfolio company of DIF Capital Partners, Tonaquint recently announced its acquisition of EdgeX Data Centers to provide colocation, infrastructure as a service (IaaS), backup as a service (BaaS), disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and network as a service (NaaS) solutions into the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. The new market is in addition to established centers in St. George, Utah and Boise, Idaho.

About Tonaquint

Tonaquint is the premier data center solutions provider for mid-market organizations in the Mountain West and Southwest regions of the United States.

Focused on a mission to serve emerging and developing markets with a full suite of best-in-class data center solutions that build infrastructure and economic vibrancy, Tonaquint provides scalable solutions for managing information technology infrastructure including colocation, IaaS, DRaaS and BaaS.

To learn more and get connected, visit tonaquint .

