Exigent Expands Los Angeles Office To Become A National Managed IT Services Provider

With the completion of its West Coast expansion project, the New Jersey-based MSP now serves Los Angeles organizations

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exigent Technologies , a technology services provider committed to unleashing the potential of small to mid-sized businesses through collaborative partnerships, exceptional service, and comprehensive managed IT solutions, has completed its West Coast expansion project, adding a new office and employees to its Los Angeles footprint to provide further value to LA-based organizations.

The managed services provider's expansion efforts began in 2022 with the acquisition of REALTIME Technologies, a Los Angeles-based MSP with offices in both LA and Denver. That acquisition enabled Exigent to service and support West Coast clients. At the time, REALTIME owner Rudy Ordaz joined the leadership team as VP of Business Development and now oversees the West Coast operations.

Founded almost 30 years ago in New Jersey, Exigent provides proactive managed IT services to clients across New Jersey and New York, as well as in Denver, CO, and Los Angeles County. It has built a flawless reputation by nurturing proactive, effective partnerships with its customers, many of whom have been part of the Exigent client base for more than a decade. The MSP works with organizations of all sizes and types but has particular expertise in the legal, nonprofit, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. Exigent's flagship offering-Assurance Managed IT Services -is supported by a wide portfolio of managed tech solutions, such as firewall-as-a-service and other cybersecurity solutions, as well as a broad assortment of IT consulting services.

“We are excited about the potential the West Coast team adds to our overall services offering," said Daniel Haurey Jr., President and Founder of Exigent Technologies. "Over the last 18 months, we've invested in both technical and human resources in that region to ensure our quality of services remains at the high level we've established in our original geographic area. Managed IT services providers provide essential support for small and midsized organizations, Because we understand the critical nature of technology within those businesses, we take our commitment to excellent customer support to heart. I'm thrilled that our client base in both Denver and LA will be growing, creating a vibrant Exigent community on the West Coast.”

To learn more about the services offered by Exigent on the West Coast, visit Los Angeles Managed IT Services .

About Exigent Technologies

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider. With an array of managed services and consulting expertise, we provide end-to-end technology support, accommodating the unique needs of small to midsize organizations and complementing the internal IT resources of larger enterprises. We believe in fostering long-term, strategic partnerships with our clients by actively engaging in their success. This collaborative mindset allows us to align our services with clients' objectives, helping them stay ahead of the competition. Our commitment to true partnership, integrity, and outstanding support is reflected in our average customer tenure of a decade or more. For more information about Exigent Technologies, visit , call 877 or email ....

