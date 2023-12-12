Staten House Releases Adventures At Sunday School By Martin Mishinev, A Journey Of Faith For Youth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover reveal of 'Adventures at Sunday School' by Martin Mishinev.

Adventures at Sunday School' stands out in 3D mockup.

A young fan enjoys the new Sunday School adventure.

Debut author Martin Mishinev blends biblical narratives with modern life in this inspirational children's fiction.

- Martin MishinevNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Staten House is excited to announce the release of "Adventures at Sunday School: Exploring God's Miracles", a compelling children's fiction novel by debut author Martin Mishinev. This inspiring book is set to captivate young adult readers with its engaging narrative that interweaves biblical stories with the challenges of modern life.Set in the vibrant world of Willowville, "Adventures at Sunday School" follows Emma, Ethan, Lily, Noah, and Sophia – a group of friends whose experiences at Sunday school lead them on an enlightening journey of faith and friendship. Author Martin Mishinev, a professional in the pharmaceutical industry with a passion for writing, brings a unique perspective to this heartwarming tale.Mishinev, embarking on his literary journey, shares, "As a pharmacist and an academic in public health and clinical research, I've always found solace in writing. This book is my first venture into the world of fiction, aimed at inspiring young readers to see God's hand in their everyday lives.""Adventures at Sunday School" is more than just a biblical story; it's an invitation for young believers to experience the miracles of faith in their lives. Emphasizing the importance of community and friendship, the book reveals how faith is nurtured and flourished through mutual support and understanding.Available in e-book, paperback, audiobook, and hardback formats, this novel is a testament to the timeless relevance of scripture and the enduring power of faith. Staten House is proud to bring this touching story to its young audience."Adventures at Sunday School: Exploring God's Miracles" is available for purchase on Amazon and Kobo .About the Author:Martin Mishinev is a pharmacist with a Master's in Public Health and is pursuing a Master of Science in Clinical Research Management. His debut novel reflects his dedication to faith, community, and the power of storytelling.

