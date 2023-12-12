Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC Becomes A Member Of The Minneapolis Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- OUS joins to enable chamber members to do energy upgrades through the Energy Savings-as-a-Service platform.OUS Capital's Decarbonization Energy Fund makes it possible for companies to reduce their energy use and carbon footprint with Zero Capital and Zero Debt.Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented“With RTUs, boilers and chillers being the primary methods for heating and cooling buildings, energy systems targeting their optimization can have a major impact on carbon reduction and reducing a company's energy spend along with LED lighting. But the use of capital for improving existing RTUs, boilers or Chillers is not where the traditional company wants their money focused on like growing revenues. By utilizing our Energy Savings-as-a-Service platform, the company takes on no debt nor utilizes any of its capital for achieving energy and carbon saving goals. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee that is less than the company currently is spending. Removing the CapEx barrier means more businesses can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital and budgets for growing the company.”Charlie Holt (Regional VP) added,“We are excited to share with the chamber members. OneSite's integrated approach provides energy savings from 25% to 50%. The savings from the rising energy budget frees up cash flow to pay the monthly service fee which includes service and maintenance leaving money left over for other budgetary needs. Our funding platform can remove the capital barrier for a company to move forward with carbon and budget savings without taking on debt.”About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-Service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy reducing energy spend for their clients across the US. They can be reached ....

