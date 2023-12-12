Global SCM Software Market Poised For Striking Growth, Anticipated To Reach $73.98 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size and Growth Projections

The global SCM software market is positioned for significant growth, with the market size projected to rise from $31.91 billion in 2022 to $37.86 billion in 2023, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to achieve a market size of $73.98 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 18.2%.

The global Supply Chain Management (SCM) software market undergoes strategic segmentation to address diverse industry requirements, focusing on key categories:

1. By Product:

.Transportation Management System

.Warehouse Management System

.Supply Chain Planning

.Procurement Software

.Manufacturing Execution System

2. By Industry Vertical:

.Consumer Goods

.Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

.Manufacturing

.Food & Beverages

.Transportation & Logistics

.Other Industrial Verticals

3. By User Type:

.Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

.Large Enterprises

Explore the global SCM software market with a detailed sample report:



Key Players Steering Innovation

Major players shaping the landscape of the SCM software market include SAP, Oracle, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor Global Solutions, Manhattan Associates, GT Nexus, Descartes Systems Group, IBM Corporation, Kinaxis Inc., High Jump, Epicor Software Corporation, Kewill Systems, BluJay Solutions, IFS, Verizon Connect, SPS Commerce, Inc., Dassault Systemes, Coupa, Basware, WiseTech Global, e2open, Jaggaer, GEP, Zycus, Plex Manufacturing Cloud, QAD, Inc., Sage, Vanguard Software, Quintiq, and Unit4.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Leads the Charge

Asia-Pacific emerges as the largest region in the SCM software market in 2022, with North America closely following as the second-largest region. The global market spans regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for detailed regional insights:



SCM Software Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The SCM Software Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on SCM software market size, SCM software market drivers and SCM software market trends, SCM software market major players, SCM software market competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The SCM software market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

