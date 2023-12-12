Global Parking Lots And Garages Market Set For Growth Amid Urbanization And Rising Vehicle Use

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global parking lots and garages market is undergoing segmentation based on various types, sites, and technology, demonstrating a trajectory from $92.4 billion in 2022 to $94.46 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 2.2%. Projections indicate further expansion to $100.69 billion by 2027, albeit at a slightly reduced CAGR of 1.6%. This market evolution is influenced by factors such as urbanization, the imbalance in parking supply and demand in developing economies, and the emergence of smart parking technologies.

Key Market Dynamics:

1. Urbanization and Traffic Congestion: The escalating use of motor vehicles in developing economies, triggered by market liberalization and economic growth, has led to a severe increase in traffic congestion, particularly in urban areas. For instance, Indian cities face parking-related traffic during peak hours, reaching 30%–50% of total traffic. The resultant imbalance between parking supply and demand is a driving force for the global parking lots and garages market.

2. Lack of Sufficient Parking Spaces: In countries like India, the lack of adequate parking spaces contributes to the frustration of commuters who spend over 80 hours annually searching for parking. This imbalance amplifies the demand for parking lots and garages.

Major Players: Leading companies in the global parking lots and garages market include SP Plus Corporation, LAZ Parking Ltd. LLC., ABM Industries Inc., Ace Parking Management Inc., Diamond Parking, Lanier Parking, TPS Parking, Impark, Indigo, Park24, and Wilson Parking.

Parking Lots And Garages Market Trends :

1. Smart Parking Sensors: The integration of wireless smart parking sensors represents an emerging trend in the market. These sensors, utilizing IoT and automation, detect parking space occupancy, enabling effective parking lot management. For instance, BOSCH's Parking Lot Sensor facilitates guided and regulated parking, easing traffic congestion.

