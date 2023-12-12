Cyngn Closes $5.0 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc.

(the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN ), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving software solutions for industrial applications, today announced the closing of its common stock public offering made on a reasonable best-efforts basis with gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other expenses payable by the Company. The offering consisted of 33,333,333 shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants. Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) was sold at a purchase price of $0.15 per share (or $0.14999 per pre-funded warrant after reducing $0.00001 attributable to the exercise price of the pre-funded warrants).

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-275530) relating to the offering of the securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on December 7, 2023. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus describing the terms of the proposed transaction may be obtained on the SEC's website, or by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th Floor, New York, NY 10105, by telephone at (212) 813-1010 or by email at [email protected] . This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

