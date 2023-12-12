BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP CALLS FOR TRIMAS CORPORATION TO ADDRESS ITS LONG-TERM SHARE PRICE UNDERPERFORMANCE

Believes the Board Must Address the Deteriorating Margin Performance at its Packaging Segment and Subscale Size at its Aerospace Segment

Recommends TriMas Focus its Operations on its Core Packaging Segment and Divest Non-Core Businesses

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barington Capital Group, L.P. and its affiliates, including The Eastern Company (NasdaqGM: EML) ("Barington" or "we"), which collectively own 1.0% of TriMas Corporation

(NasdaqGS: TRS) ("TriMas" or the "Company"), announced today that it has sent a letter to the Chief Executive Officer of TriMas, Thomas Amato, recommending the Company implement a plan to improve long-term shareholder value.

TriMas' shares have underperformed its peer groups1, the S&P 600 Industrials Sector Index, the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 over the past 1-, 3-, 5-, 7- and 10-year periods.2 TriMas' shares now trade at 7.5x NTM EBITDA and 11 NTM EPS, which reflect sizable discounts to its peers in the packaging and aerospace sectors and the Company's own long-term historical averages.3

Barington believes TriMas must address the performance at its Packaging segment, which has experienced an 800 basis point decline in Adjusted EBITDA margin since 2016.4 In addition,

Barington believes TriMas' Aerospace segment, which is recovering well from pandemic-related disruptions, remains subscale in a consolidating sector with significantly larger competitors. Lastly, Barington applauds the exceptional performance at Norris Cylinder and Arrow Engine, the industrial units inside the Company's Specialty Products segment, but cautions that these units are small in size and can be highly cyclical.

James Mitarotonda, Chairman of Barington, said, "We believe TriMas' poor share price performance is a direct result of the challenges it is experiencing at its Packaging segment and the subscale size of its Aerospace segment. Furthermore, we believe TriMas' multi-segment structure is not delivering long-term value for stockholders, as the sum of TriMas' segments are worth well in excess of its current share price."

Mr. Mitarotonda continued, "We propose that TriMas focus its operations on its packaging businesses – the Packaging segment and Norris Cylinder – due to their healthy cash flow characteristics and attractive long-term prospects. We believe our proposal can be implemented by divesting Arrow Engine, as the business is performing at peak levels, and the Aerospace segment, once its margins normalize. We are confident that our proposal can maximize shareholder value, unlocking $42-$54 per share for stockholders over three years or approximately 65%-116% above the Company's recent share price."5

The full text of Barington's letter to the Company is available at

