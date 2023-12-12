Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report On The Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maranello (Italy), December 12, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“ Ferrari ” or the“ Company ”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 350 million share buyback program announced on November 7, 2023, as the fourth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the“ Fourth Tranche ”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:



EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 04/12/2023 5,554 326.9937 1,816,123.01 9,883 354.1007 3,499,577.22 3,220,074.73 15,437 326.2420 5,036,197.74 05/12/2023 4,996 332.0230 1,658,786.91 - - - - 4,996 332.0230 1,658,786.91 06/12/2023 4,822 337.9185 1,629,443.01 - - - - 4,822 337.9185 1,629,443.01 07/12/2023 4,788 338.0269 1,618,472.80 - - - - 4,788 338.0269 1,618,472.80 08/12/2023 4,791 338.8484 1,623,422.68 - - - - 4,791 338.8484 1,623,422.68 11/12/2023 4,668 343.6602 1,604,205.81 - - - - 4,668 343.6602 1,604,205.81 29,619 335.9484 9,950,454.22 9,883 354.1007 3,499,577.22 3,220,074.73 39,502 333.4142 13,170,528.95 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Fourth Tranche till December 11, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:



Euro 39,842,435.71 for No. 120,862 common shares purchased on the EXM USD 13,798,053.69 (Euro 12,621,920.13*) for No. 38,088 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of December 11, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 13,417,692 common shares equal to 5.22% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until December 11, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 2,493,234 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 611,661,116.99.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( ).

