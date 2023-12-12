Global Kraft Paper Market Size To Worth USD 24.5 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 4.4%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Kraft Paper Market Size was valued at USD 18.2 Billion in 2022. The Global Kraft Paper Market Size is expected to reach USD 24.5 Billion by 2032 According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, Companies Covered: Mondi (Austria), Segezha group (Russia), Klabin(Brazil), Billerudkorsnas (Sweden), Stora Enso (Finland), Daio Paper construction (Japan), Nordic Paper (Sweden), Glatfelter(US), Gascogne Papier (Austria), Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., and Others.

New York, United States , Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Kraft Paper Market Size to Grow from USD 18.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 24.5 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period

Kraft paper is a form of paper made by the kraft process using chemical pulp. It is renowned for its grit, resilience, and toughness. Kraft paper has a wide range of commercial applications, including printing and packaging. Sustainability has had a big impact on the kraft paper market. As more companies and customers place a higher value on environmentally friendly products, kraft paper has grown in popularity. Kraft paper is generated from renewable resources and is biodegradable. Many companies use kraft paper packaging as part of their environmental goals. The need for kraft paper, which is widely used in shipping and handling packaging, has also grown as a result of the growth of e-commerce. Demand for long-lasting and ecologically friendly packing materials has increased as a result of the popularity of online shopping.

Global Kraft Paper Market Size By Grade (Unbleached, Bleached, Wrapping And Packaging), By Packaging Form (Corrugated Boxes, Grocery Bags, Industrial Bags), By Application (Foods And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Building And Construction), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast 2022 - 2032

Kraft Paper Market Value Chain Analysis

The value chain starts with the sourcing of raw materials, mainly wood pulp. Usually softwood species like pine and spruce are used to collect and prepare the trees that become wood chips. The process of kraft pulping, which involves heating the wood chips with chemicals to dissolve the lignin and separate the cellulose fibres, is then applied to the chips. This process results in kraft pulp. The kraft pulp is then used to make kraft paper. A few of the steps in the creation of paper include pulping, refining, and paper machine operations. Throughout this process, additives may be applied to the paper to improve specific elements of it. After being manufactured, kraft paper rolls are then supplied to companies that do finishing or conversion.

Kraft Paper Market Price Analysis

Price changes for the wood pulp used to create kraft paper might have a significant impact. The cost of using recycled fibres depends on the cost and availability of recycled materials. To manufacture paper, a lot of energy is required. As energy prices vary, production costs might also change. If labour

costs for procedures that need a lot of work vary, the cost of the final product may fluctuate. Changes in the demand for kraft paper on a worldwide scale may affect prices. Price variations may be the consequence of supply chain snags like shoddy shipping or a shortage of raw materials.

Increased urbanisation results in rising consumption, and as more people move to cities, online shopping typically rises in lockstep. Demand for kraft paper is rising as a result of its frequent usage as a packaging material and adaptability. Urbanisation often promotes the expansion of more retailers, markets, and convenience stores. The need is increased by the frequent use of kraft paper for packaging by these shops. Urban areas are the primary locations for industrial and manufacturing activities. Kraft paper is widely used in many various industries, including the food and beverage, textile, and electronics sectors, which supports its expanding demand.

Alternative packaging materials, such as plastic, which might be considered more useful or cost-effective in some applications, pose a challenge to the kraft paper market. Kraft paper's primary raw material is wood pulp, therefore any significant changes in its price may have an impact on manufacturing costs and, consequently, the ultimate price of kraft paper. To manufacture paper, a lot of energy is required. Increased production costs for kraft paper might make it more difficult for it to compete in the market. During economic downturns, consumer spending may decrease, which might have an impact on the demand for packaged goods and, subsequently, the requirement for kraft paper.

Insights by Grade

The sack kraft paper segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Sack kraft paper is widely used in the packaging industry, notably in applications requiring cement, building materials, chemicals and food products. Sack kraft paper is in greater demand as a result of the growth of these industries. Sack kraft paper is widely used in cement bag packing. The increase in building activities, urbanisation, and infrastructure development are all aspects that are influenced by increased cement consumption and, consequently, increased demand for sack kraft paper.

Insights by Packaging Form

Corrugated segment is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Corrugated kraft paper is widely used in the packaging sector, particularly in the creation of corrugated boxes. Due to the packaging industry's consistent expansion and the demand for efficient and durable packaging solutions, corrugated has seen recent growth. The rise of e-commerce has increased demand for corrugated packaging. Corrugated boxes are often used for transporting products, and the popularity of online shopping has greatly raised the demand for strong and secure packaging materials. As nations grow more industrialised, there is a greater demand for packaging materials for various industrial products.

Insights by Application

The building and construction segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Kraft paper is commonly used in the production of insulation materials including building wraps and underlayment. The need for energy-efficient buildings has led to an increase in the use of insulating materials, which has contributed to the growth of the kraft paper market in the construction industry. Sack kraft paper, a specific type of kraft paper, is widely used to package cement. The demand for cement bags in the construction industry has a direct influence on the growth of the kraft paper market. Kraft paper is widely used for the facings of gypsum boards. Due to the strength and durability that gypsum board facing offers the boards, as well as the growing construction industry, it is in great demand.

North America Market Statistics

North America is anticipated to dominate the Kraft Paper market from 2023 to 2032. The markets for food and drink, retail, manufacturing, and packaging all have a significant impact on the North American kraft paper market. The packaging industry in North America makes extensive use of kraft paper. The fact that Kraft paper is recyclable and environmentally benign makes it a preference for many packaging applications. The dynamics of international commerce, particularly kraft paper imports and exports and related items, may have an effect on the North American market. Market advancements have affected kraft paper packaging, such as creative designs and adaptations to shifting customer demands.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. Similar to other industries, Asia-Pacific's packaging industry makes extensive use of kraft paper. The growth of e-commerce and the desire for ecologically friendly packaging choices are driving up demand. Because of the rapid industrialization and economic growth taking place in countries like China and India, there is an increasing need for packaging materials, notably kraft paper. Asia-Pacific plays a vital role in global supply networks. Particularly, imports and exports, as well as other facets of international trade, have an effect on the local kraft paper market. A large and growing population in the Asia-Pacific region drives up consumer demand for packaged goods and expands the kraft paper industry.

Competitive Analysis:

Companies Covered: Mondi (Austria), Segezha group (Russia), Klabin(Brazil), Billerudkorsnas (Sweden), Stora Enso (Finland), Daio Paper construction (Japan), Nordic Paper (Sweden), Glatfelter(US), Gascogne Papier (Austria), Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., and Others.

Recent Market Developments

In August 2019, The sawmill and kraft paper factory in Manitoba were purchased, according to Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd.

