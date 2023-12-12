Black Book™ Research Study Rates TRIMEDX Top Clinical Engineering Provider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Healthcare technology leader's service to clients through people, process, and technology reaffirmed through independent research

Indianapolis, Indiana, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX ―an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity―was recently rated the top provider of services to healthcare providers in Equipment Maintenance, Clinical & Biomedical Engineering Outsourcing through a Black BookTM Research study.

Nearly 16,000 client users of independent providers responded to polls on customer satisfaction and experience in several outsourced functional areas. This includes responses from small hospitals, community hospitals, health systems, and other inpatient providers. The survey period ranged between Q4 FY22 and Q3 FY23.

“I am extremely pleased to learn of this independently published study and to see how TRIMEDX & the service our associates provide clients are being recognized as first class,” says CEO Henry Hummel.

TRIMEDX earned 13-of-18 total number one criteria ratings within the category results (with the next highest provider earning two). These are:



Strategic alignment of client goals

Innovation

Client relationship and cultural fit

Trust, transparency, accountability, ethics

Breadth of offerings, client types, delivery excellence

Deployment and implementation

Customization

Scalability, client adaptability, flexible pricing

Compensation and employee performance

Brand image and marketing communications

Marginal value-adds

Support and customer care Best of breed technology and process improvement

"As hospitals and health systems continue to look for efficiencies while delivering patient care, it appears we will see a major shift to those utilizing independent service providers for clinical engineering services,” says Doug Brown, president of Black Book Research.“People, process, and technology are crucial to delivering these services, and TRIMEDX excels in serving clients & also meeting their capital needs.”

Of the 18 criteria ratings , TRIMEDX's results all ranged between 9.2 and 9.92 with a mean of 9.72 ; all of which fall within the top 10%, scoring better than 90% of providers, receiving the highest client satisfaction scores under the feedback responses of:“overwhelming satisfaction,”“exceeds expectations,” and“highly recommended vendor.”

“It's reaffirming to see highly performing numbers across the board,” says Chief Operating Officer Kristi McDermott.“And when reviewing the areas we've achieved number one ratings, we can truly attribute the results to the work each associate contributes daily, from all areas of the business.”

The study, that surveyed nearly 16,000 hospital and physician organizations across 40 categories of service, also revealed that over the next five years, health care will see an increase in independent service providers partnering with health systems due to a lack of in-house expertise, the need to keep up with accelerated pace of technology implementation while facing reduced capital, and the risk of not supporting existing technology.



Download a copy of the full study here. To learn more about TRIMEDX and its offerings, visit trimedx .

More about the study



Black BookTM annually evaluates leading healthcare/medical software and outsourcing service providers across 18 operational excellence key performance indicators completely from the perspective of the client experience.

Independent and unbiased from vendor influence, more than 1,300,000 healthcare IT users are invited to contribute to various annual customer satisfaction polls.

Suppliers also encourage their clients to participate in producing current and objective customer service data for buyers, analysts, investors, consultants, competitive suppliers, and the media.

Black BookTM, its founders, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black BookTM reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion, or briefing charges, and/or vendor.



About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company in the United States delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. We help healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and delivering improved safety and protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 92% of all active medical device models.

