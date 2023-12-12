Palmetto Named To Inc.'S 2023 Best In Business List In The Energy Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Palmetto Honored in Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business Awards

The 4th annual list recognizes 215 private companies putting purpose ahead of profit.

- Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc, NC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Palmetto , a leading climate tech company accelerating the adoption of clean energy, has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the Energy category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 12), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.Palmetto's technology platform, software tools and data intelligence/AI supports utility companies, solar businesses and other large businesses moving towards net zero goals. Palmetto's mission is to lead the world toward a clean energy future by making it easier for homeowners to choose renewable energy sources, spur innovation by other businesses and clean tech entrepreneurs, and to drive environmental impact at scale.“We are honored to receive the Inc. Best in Business Award and its recognition of our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and innovation in the energy sector,” says Chris Kemper, Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto.“This award is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team, and we remain steadfast in our pursuit to stop climate change before we reach an irreversible tipping point.”Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., says,“Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact-impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole.”Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 70 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact- based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 215 honored in the list's fourth year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at .ABOUT PALMETTOPalmetto is on a mission to lead the world towards a clean energy future. Palmetto's technology platform is accelerating the mass adoption of clean energy by making it easier for homeowners to choose renewable energy sources, spur innovation by other businesses and clean tech entrepreneurs, and to drive environmental impact at scale. The company's Clean Energy Operating Platform enables end-to-end sales, financing, fulfillment, permitting, energy intelligence insights and a superior customer experience. Palmetto believes that access to clean energy sources is for everyone, not just the wealthy few. The company's Get Solar, Give Solar program funds philanthropic partnerships and expands clean energy to underserved communities across the globe. Palmetto is a triple bottom line company with teammates throughout the United States. For more information, please visit .ABOUT INC.The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest- growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit .

