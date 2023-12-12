Agility's Feedback Revolution: 105 Voices, 1000 Tickets, Infinite Impact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agility's Feedback Loop

- Brendan Cooney, Support and Enablement Manager at AgilityTORONTO, CANADA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Agility CMS is thrilled to announce the success of its ongoing Feedback Loop initiative, with an impressive 105 feedback items submitted in Q4 2023 alone, and over 1000 tickets since the program's launch in January.Impactful Changes in the MakingThe Feedback Loop success is evident in the positive changes implemented into Agility's new user interface (UI). The company is dedicated to creating a more usability-driven experience for its users, and the feedback received directly influences these enhancements with more updates currently in the works.A Personal Thank You to Valued CustomersAgility extends heartfelt appreciation to our users for their invaluable feedback on the new UI. Recognizing the pivotal role of over 100 submissions, they emphasize the significance of the Feedback Loop-a perpetual cycle encompassing the systematic gathering, meticulous analysis, and proactive implementation of changes derived from user feedback.Brendan Cooney, Support and Enablement Manager at Agility, shared his perspective:"Our users are at the heart of everything we do at Agility. The valuable insights shared through the Feedback Loop have been instrumental in shaping our CMS. It's a testament to our commitment to providing a user experience that truly meets the needs of our diverse user community."An Enhanced UI Experience in the New YearAgility's refreshed UI, set to launch in the New Year, is a direct result of the valuable insights shared by its user community. The design, tailored to the needs of its clients, has been a collaborative effort involving the Design, Product, and Customer Success teams. This collaborative approach ensures that the refreshed design aligns with the day-to-day experiences of Agility's clients.Your Voice MattersAgility reaffirms that user feedback is an ongoing process and invites users to continue sharing their thoughts. The company encourages users to schedule a call with their Customer Success Manager or submit feedback through the Feedback Loop. Agility is dedicated to ensuring that its refreshed experience meets the needs of its users and incorporates the tools necessary for a seamless experience.

