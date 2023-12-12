HOLIDAY EXPLOSION“WINTER WONDERLAND AT TRILITH” INVITES GUESTS FOR PRIVATE PREVIEW NIGHT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Winter Wonderland at Trilith is set to kickoff with an explosive night including stilt walkers, outdoor igloos, a pop-up Christmas bar, and an array of holiday festivities . With a private preview night on December 18, 2023 from 5:30-8:30p, invited visitors can get an exclusive sneak peek of the magical wonderland before it opens to the public from December 19-23, at 125A Shepperton Way, Fayetteville, GA 30214.

The experience brings jingle-jamming adventures, festive celebrations that change daily, and an opportunity to create unforgettable memories with loved ones. Guests will also have the opportunity to capture picture-perfect moments at designated photo spots throughout the wonderland.

This season, Winter Wonderland at Trilith, is proud to offer four experiences. The Tinsel-Tastic Holiday Celebrations change daily, making each visit unique and exciting. In addition, guests can enjoy their favorite cocktails at Frosty's Frozen Lounge, which is adorned with holiday decorations. For a cozy and intimate experience, guests can retreat to the Outdoor Igloo Experience.

"We are proud to offer experiences that cater to all ages," says Octavia Samuels, Director. "My personal favorite is the Outdoor Igloo Experience, where guests can cozy up and enjoy the atmosphere.

In addition to providing a fun and immersive experience, Winter Wonderland is dedicated to supporting the local community. As part of their Pose for a Purpose initiative, 50% of ticket sales from the Festive & Fun Selfie Experience will be donated to cause-based organizations.

Opening night is sponsored by Hero Donuts , and Uncle Nearest Whiskey , the fastest growing Whiskey brand in the United States.

Guests must have an official invite for entrance on December 18th. Winter Wonderland at Trilith opens to the public on December 19-23. Advance ticket purchase advised and can be found here.

