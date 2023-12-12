Showstoppers To Again Connect Startups, Smbs, Mobile Tech, Journalists As Networking Partner Of MWC Barcelona 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ShowStoppers logo

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ShowStoppers , , is gearing up, again, to connect tech startups, device makers, app developers, small/medium-businesses and journalists at the second edition of its networking event as an official networking partner at MWC Barcelona 2024, , the world's largest and most influential connectivity event.

More than 500 journalists and attendees from 55 countries discovered new mobile and wireless tech products and services launched by more than 30 companies at ShowStoppers at MWC Barcelona 2023.

“We look forward to working again with innovators, mobile industry leaders and SMBs to help turn new ideas into business deals, to help them meet journalists and influencers, to help the media discover more new devices, apps, services and mobile technologies for work, home and play, and to help drive coverage,” said Dave Leon, partner, ShowStoppers.

ShowStoppers at MWC Barcelona 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, 25 February, at the Maritime Museum in Barcelona, and will preview, for media and journalists, the newest innovations in the mobile ecosystem, from smart cities to mobility, services, apps, devices, artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual reality, and more.

About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers events organize product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations by tech leaders, startups and SMBs -- from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to robotics, apps and hardware; wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, and more -- for select media, journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Exhibitors make new connections, promote their brand, open new markets and generate news coverage, product reviews and leads.

ShowStoppers has produced media events at major trade shows globally for almost thirty years, including CES, IFA, MWC, NAB and others.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events in person and online at ShowStoppers TV, contact Lauren Merel, ..., +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, ..., +1 845-821-6123.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, ..., +1 310-936-8530.

Steve Leon

ShowStoppers

+1 3109368530

email us here