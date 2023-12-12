Author Marc Aronoff Announces Audiobook Now Available For New Book, Love's Guest: Reflections Of Inspiration And Wonder

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover of Book

Jan Richardson, Illustrator. Love's Guest

Author Marc Aronoff

Give the Gift of Divine Love

- Most Reverend Bishop William D. Byrne Diocese of Springfield, MALENOX, MA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Monkfish Publishing is proud to announce the AUDIOBOOK release of the inspirational book LOVE'S GUEST: REFLECTIONS OF INSPIRATION AND WONDER by Saint Catherine of Genoa, edited by award winning author Marc Aronoff, with breathtaking color illustrations by Jan Richardson. Available online and at all major bookstores. Running time: 1.25 Hrs. $6.99In LOVE'S GUEST, the little known female mystic Saint Catherine of Genoa reveals her mystical revelations of Divine Love that express her passion and longing for experiencing love in everyday life. The Annotated book explores themes of Love in our daily relationship with ourself and others.This eloquently narrated Selection from Saint Catherine's Spiritual Dialogues, a classic of Christian literature describes the Italian mystic's spiritual transformation and revelations of Love. The audiobook includes an introduction, text written by Saint Catherine of Genoa, meditations for a new understanding of love, commentary, and an Afterword by Brother Paul Quenon at the Abbey at Gethsemane. Freshly edited and revised for the modern reader, Saint Catherine speaks of Love as Spirit, God, and Human existence in a voice simultaneously profound and simple. The book touches on themes of Divine Love in the world today and is relevant to humanity's search for meaning and an experience of the Divine in everyday life~Listening to the audio book has been described as "Healing and Transformative."Saint Catherine of Genoa's life story is fascinating. Born Caterina Fieschi Adornoi in 1447, into a distinguished God loving family in Genoa, Italy, Catherine was married at a young age to a Genoese nobleman. To her dismay he turned out to be a violent tempered, faithless, spendthrift. Five years into this depressive marriage a miracle occurred and her heart was pierced by the presence of God. Her life and expression was never the same and today her writings have touched the hearts of millions. Perhaps the greatest miracle of all was her husband's complete change upon witnessing Catherine's transformation and his joining her to serve at the local hospital during a time of plague.Marc Aronoff, MA, LMHC (Author) is a psychotherapist, voice-over artist, and award-winning playwright. After completing his BA in The Interpretation of Literature at Northwestern University, Marc lived abroad where he wrote for film and theatre. Marc's drama, The Lantern Bearers, has won several awards, attracting an international audience, and was translated into Italian in 2021. Marc has published feature articles with several national publications and has worked as a ghostwriter with authors from around the world.Jan Richardson (Illustrator) is an artist, writer, and ordained minister in the United Methodist Church. She serves as director of The Wellspring Studio, LLC, and has traveled widely as a retreat leader and conference speaker. With work described by the Chicago Tribune as“breathtaking,” she has attracted an international audience drawn to the spaces of welcome, imagination, and solace that she creates in both word and image. Jan's books include The Cure for Sorrow, Night Visions, In the Sanctuary of Women, and the recently released Sparrow: A Book of Life and Death and Life....

Andrew Kleg

Love's Guest

+1 413-358-5755

email us here