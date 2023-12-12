Global Music Recording Market: Harmonious Growth Driven By Mobile Platforms And Technological Innovations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global music recording market, intricately segmented by type, application, end-user, and genre, is experiencing harmonious growth dynamics. From $51.52 billion in 2022, the market crescendoed to $54.84 billion in 2023, achieving a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Projections indicate a continued symphony, with the music recording market expected to crescendo to $69.06 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Driving Forces: Surge in Mobile Platform Access

The surge in access to music via mobile platforms is a pivotal driver shaping the music recording market. The trend, propelled by increased internet penetration and the proliferation of smartphones and tablets, is particularly notable in emerging countries. In 2021 alone, there was a remarkable 65% increase in music streaming accounts. The growing demand for music content through mobile platforms is anticipated to exert a positive influence on the market throughout the forecast period.

Key Players in the Symphony of Sound

Major companies orchestrating the melody of the music recording market include Sony Corp, Universal Music Group, Warner Music, Financière de l'Odet, Avex Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS Inc., Hasbro Inc., and GMM Grammy Public Company Limited. These key players contribute significantly to market dynamics, leveraging their influence in shaping the industry.

Technological Innovation: Auto-Tune Applications in the Spotlight

A notable trend in the music recording market is the widespread adoption of auto-tune applications by recording companies. Auto-tune applications enable singers to enhance vocals, creating a pitch-perfect sound. Widely used in audio processing, auto-tune measures and alters pitch in vocal and instrumental music recordings and performances. It corrects small inaccuracies when singers sing out of tune while retaining the emotional content of the performance. Renowned music recording studios such as Abbey Road Studios in London and Capitol Studios in Los Angeles offer auto-tune software to fine-tune vocal recordings, add special effects, and achieve a pitch-perfect sound.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Leading, Western Europe Picking Up the Tempo

As of 2022, Asia-Pacific takes the lead as the largest region in the music recording market. The region's dominance is attributed to factors such as rapid technological adoption and a burgeoning population of music enthusiasts. Looking ahead, Western Europe is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis encompasses regions such as Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Music Recording Global Market Report 2023from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

TheMusic Recording Global Market Report 2023byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on music recording market size , music recording market drivers and trends, music recording market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies music recording market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

