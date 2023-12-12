Global Farm Machinery And Equipment Market: Growth Projected, Fueled By Technological Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global farm machinery and equipment market is poised for growth, with the market size expected to increase from $216.1 billion in 2022 to $232.61 billion in 2023, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $303.75 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 6.9%.

The global farm machinery and equipment market is undergoing extensive segmentation to cater to diverse industry needs:

1 Type:

.Cultivator

.Rotator

.Chisel Plow

.Harvester

.Roller

.Field Sprayer and Spreader

.Irrigation System

.Livestock Equipment

.Tractors

.Other Types

2 Capacity:

.Small

.Medium

.Large

3 Operation:

.Manual

.Semi-Autonomous

.Fully-Autonomous

4 Application:

.Spraying

.Water Supply and Conservation

.Cultivation

.Harvesting

.Seeding

.Weeding

.Livestock Farming

.Other Applications

Key Driver: Integration of IoT Applications

The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) applications in farm equipment is identified as a key driver for market growth. With the global population expected to surpass 9 billion by 2050, farmers are adopting modern technologies to increase agricultural productivity. The implementation of IoT in farm equipment, such as smart greenhouses, allows for real-time monitoring and control of climate conditions without human intervention. IoT sensors provide data on light levels, pressure, humidity, and temperature, enabling automated control of various factors. This technological integration aids in boosting production efficiency while reducing labor requirements.

Major Players in the Industry

Leading players in the farm machinery and equipment market include AGCO Corporation, CLAAS KGaAmbH, CNH Industrial N.V, Escorts Group, ISEKI & Co. Ltd., John Deere (Deere & Company), Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A. (SDF), and Valmont Industries Inc.

Explore the global landscape offarm machinery and equipment with a detailed sample report:



Emerging Trend: Eco-Friendly Electric Tractors

An emerging trend in the market is the development of eco-friendly electric tractors. These tractors operate on electronic batteries, eliminating the need for traditional fuel and reducing air pollution. Some tractors allow farmers to install wind or solar power systems to generate electricity for charging batteries. Notable examples include an electric tractor launched by the startup company Celestial E-Mobility in India, providing an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to diesel tractors.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Leading Market

In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the farm machinery and equipment market, with North America following as the second-largest region. The regions covered in the global farm machinery and equipment market analysis report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

For comprehensive insights, access the complete report:



Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2023from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

TheFarm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2023byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on farm machinery and equipment market size , farm machinery and equipment market drivers and farm machinery and equipment market trends, farm machinery and equipment market major players, farm machinery and equipment market competitors' revenues, farm machinery and equipment market positioning, and market growth across geographies farm machinery and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

