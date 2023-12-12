Reline America Partners With East Coast Infrastructure To Expand Certified Alphaliner Installers Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

East Coast Infrastructure Team Participates in Hands-On Training at Reline America Facility

Deployment of the UV Curing Lighttrain

East Coast Infrastructure Team Performing Proper Installation Preparation Steps During Hands-On Training at Reline America Facility

Partnership brings UV-GRP lining to the Tidewater region, making East Coast Infrastructure a one-stop shop for infrastructure assessment and rehabilitation.

SALTVILLE, VA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Reline America, the leading global provider of UV-GRP trenchless infrastructure solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with East Coast Infrastructure , a certified Micro SWaM business. This partnership will bring UV-GRP lining to the Tidewater region, making East Coast Infrastructure a one-stop shop for infrastructure assessment and rehabilitation.

Founded in 2016, East Coast Infrastructure has established itself as a trusted partner for municipalities and general contractors in the Tidewater region. With a focus on providing high-quality infrastructure solutions, the company has now decided to expand its services by becoming a certified Reline America Alphaliner installer.

"The addition of UV GRP lining to East Coast Infrastructure's services will provide a more efficient and cost-effective solution for rehabilitating our client's aging infrastructure. It gives us the ability offer more options and resources for addressing their needs," shares Lily Parker, Business Development Director for East Coast Infrastucture. This innovative technology uses ultraviolet light to cure the lining, creating a seamless and durable pipe within the existing infrastructure. This method eliminates the need for costly and disruptive excavation, making it an ideal solution for East Coast's municipal and general contractor clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome East Coast Infrastructure to our family of certified Alphaliner installers," said Bridget Ball, Director of Operations at Reline America. "Their commitment to providing top-notch infrastructure solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize the industry with innovative and sustainable technologies. We are confident that this partnership will bring significant benefits to the Tidewater region and beyond."

Reline America and East Coast Infrastructure are excited to work together to provide efficient and sustainable infrastructure solutions to the Tidewater region. This partnership marks a significant step towards improving the region's infrastructure and ensuring its longevity. For more information on Reline America and its certified Alphaliner installers, please visit their website at .

