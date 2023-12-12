Ministry Of Communications, Kahramaa Launch Tarsheed Smart EV Charging Platform

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, represented by "TASMU" Smart Qatar Program and Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation "Kahramaa" represented by National Program for Conversation and Energy Efficiency "Tarsheed" announced the launch of "Tarsheed Smart Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Platform" on Tuesday, in an experience that meets daily mobility needs in an environmentally friendly manner.

The platform provides an optimal charging experience that reduces CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, as each single electric vehicle charge saves approximately 7 tons of emissions compared to a conventional vehicle.

The platform is a significant step towards the future of digital transformation, aiming to enable a smart EV charging solution and encourage its use by individuals and companies.

The platform also seeks to streamline the experience of charging EV, which will allow customers and charging service providers to monitor charging operations and electric charging stations in the country, thereby promoting a sustainable environment and a new digital lifestyle.

This platform will contribute efficiently to monitoring the operation of the electricity stations safely and effectively, as well as following up on their performance by the corporation and by EV service providers.

It will also improve the exceptional experience for customers and contribute to their advancement to higher levels.

This step will serve as a model for all national sectors of the country, as it has an impact on improving sustainability and efficiency, as well as progressing society toward the digital future that we hope to achieve by 2030.

During the development of the platform, the team benefited from the advanced capacities of TASMU platform, designed specifically to promote smart technology solutions in various sectors, allowing them to integrate high-quality technologies with high efficiency.

These include, for example, identity management, GIS services, notification packages, dashboard services, and data reporting. This integration has contributed to creating an efficient and user-friendly application that meets the growing needs of Qatar's electric vehicle users.

HE President of Kahramaa Eng. Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari stressed the importance of the smart electric vehicle charging platform. He commended the pivotal role played by the platform in supporting digital transformation and enhancing the sector's sustainability, stressing that the move represented a paradigm shift that contributed to the promotion of a culture of sustainability in society.

For her part, HE Assistant Undersecretary of Digital Society Development at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Reem Mohammed Al Mansoori noted the pivotal role that Smart Qatar Programme "TASMU" has contributed to the empowerment and development of the Smart EV Charging Platform.

By partnering with "Kahramaa," the development process was characterized by inclusiveness and complementarity, led by the "TASMU" program from concept to final implementation.

"This collaborative effort between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) is a testament to our collective commitment to digital transformation. Through Qatar Smart Program "TASMU," we are proud to design and develop the smart platform, where we always strive to embrace technological advances to reduce carbon emissions and shape a sustainable approach in which innovation intersects with environmental responsibility to serve the community in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030," she added.

Studies conducted by the Conversation and Efficiency Department at Kahramma have shown that savings from the installation of electric chargers in Qatar will contribute to reducing CO2 emissions by about 2084 tons.

This smart platform is a testament to the tremendous capabilities of strategic partnerships and advanced digital platforms such as "TASMU" in stimulating innovation and promoting sustainability in urban environments.