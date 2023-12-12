Palestinian Authority Condemns Israeli Prime Minister's Threat

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec 12 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Authority on Tuesday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's threat of a confrontation with Palestinian security forces in the occupied West Bank.Presidency spokesman Nabil Abu Rdeineh said in a statement that such statements clearly unveil the occupying power's harbored intentions to set the West Bank on fire as it wages an all-out war on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem.Netanyahu's remarks on setting up a civilian authority affiliated with Israel in Gaza are "condemnable and rejected" and are an affront to the world community as a whole and the US administration, which opposes a reoccupation of Gaza or cutting off any part of it, he said.Rdeineh warned that Israel is dragging the region into endless wars and threatens global peace and security, urging Washington to help stop Israel's escalating crimes against the Palestinians.He said the US veto of a UN Security Council ceasefire resolution gave Israel a green light to continue its aggression in a clear breach of the international law.