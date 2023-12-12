Princess Aisha Honours Participants In Women-Friendly Centres Programme

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 12 (Petra) -- The Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Centre for Women's Health, Princess Aisha bint Al Hussein, Tuesday honoured the participants in the Women-Friendly Centres Programme, Phase One.The Director of the Royal Medical Services, Brigadier General Doctor Youssef Zureikat, said, "The cooperation between the Centre, the Ministry of Health, the Royal Medical Services and the United Nations Fund to provide the best health service for women in Jordan is one of the pillars of the centre's work and success."He added, "The efforts of the health personnel in the centres participating in the Women-Friendly Centres Programme sought during the last period to provide the best means of health care, develop women's health and provide specialized health care for them in all age groups."In turn, the Secretary-General of the Health Ministry for Primary Health Care and Epidemics Affairs, Raed Shboul, said the Ministry followed a participatory approach across various programmes and activities, adding that it is working to enhance health care for women.For his part, the representative of the United Nations Population Fund in Jordan, Himyar Abdel-Mughni, said the work to improve health services for women and focus on their reproductive rights is an "investment in the future of society as a whole."