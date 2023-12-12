Palestinian Government Urges Jewish Settlers Put On Terror Lists

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec 12 (Petra) -- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayeh Monday called for putting hardline Jewish settlers on terrorist lists and banning their entry to Europe or obtaining visas to the United States.In a session of the Palestinian cabinet in the city of Ramallah, Shtayeh proposed that settlers with dual European, US and Russian nationalities have them revoked to send a message that their presence is illegal.He also demanded the International Criminal Court Prosecutor General set up a database with the names of extremist settlers for prosecution.Shtayeh also called for the delivery of all possible aid to the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israeli war, noting that Cyprus has proposed a "water corridor" for this purpose, but it was turned down for fear the aid vessels will be used for displacement of Gazans.He said the aggression against Gaza is in its third month, and the images and mass killings coming from Gaza are horrific, with more than 18,000 people dead and 50,000 wounded."Our people in the Gaza Strip are being displaced from their homes. There is a deliberate starvation going on everywhere in Gaza, especially in the north," he said, adding that those who survive the bombing die of hunger and the injured die because they cannot find treatment.