Arab League Chief: West's Stance On Gaza Shows Absolute Racism

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The West's position on the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip shows absolute "racism", said Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, on Tuesday.

In statements to reporters after casting his vote in the presidential elections in Egypt, Aboul-Gheit stressed that the West revealed its "ugly face" by supporting the Israeli occupation aggression against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

He pointed to the position of some Western countries rejecting the UN Security Council resolution to stop the war on Gaza by using the vetoes.

On the other hand, Aboul-Gheit hailed the election process in Egypt, saying that it is a message addressed to the international community, especially in light of the circumstances that the Arab region is going through, that there is stability in an open society that is determined to continue achieving development in its country. (end)

