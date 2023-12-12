RX Japan's AGRI WEEK Rebrands To JAGRI, Reinforcing Commitment To Internationalisation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) After the resounding success of the previous edition of AGRI WEEK, RX Japan announced a strategic rebranding of its premier agricultural exhibition. The event will now be known as JAGRI, reflecting a bold step towards unifying the domestic and international identities of the exhibition for a more cohesive and impactful global presence.



The decision to rebrand stems from a dedicated effort to clarify the vision and mission of the exhibition. With a renewed focus on contributing to the agricultural landscape in Japan and Asia, RX Japan further positions itself as a premier organizer of international agricultural exhibitions with JAGRI.



Rationale behind the name change



The mission of JAGRI is clear: to bring together next-generation agricultural technologies from around the world, fostering innovation in agriculture within Japan and Asia. The vision is to contribute to the sustainable development of agricultural markets, with an emphasis on becoming a significant player in the global agricultural exhibition industry.



The name "JAGRI" symbolises the essence of the exhibition – "J" for Japan, "A" for Asia Agriculture, and "I" for Innovation. By unifying the exhibition's name both domestically and overseas, RX Japan aims to create a platform that seamlessly connects diverse agricultural domains and promotes comprehensive discussions on the latest trends and innovations.



Recognising the importance of internationalisation for continued growth, JAGRI targets to become the largest international exhibition in Asia, with aspirations to rank among the world's leading agricultural exhibitions – a strategic move that aligns with RX Japan's vision for sustained growth.



What to expect in 2024



While many global agricultural exhibitions focus on specific areas such as livestock or agricultural machinery, JAGRI stands out as a comprehensive agricultural exhibition. From agricultural materials and smart farming technologies to products related to the sixth industry, livestock, and SDGs-aligned products, JAGRI offers a unique platform for participants to explore, compare, and consider all agricultural-related products under one roof.



Additionally, there are plans to enhance its conference programme, offering visitors a unique opportunity to delve into the latest developments and trends in Japanese and Asian agriculture. This expansion will provide a comprehensive platform for knowledge exchange and in-depth insights into the agricultural landscape.



History of the show



AGRI WEEK was established in 2011 in response to the industry's demand for a centralised platform to explore the latest agricultural materials and technologies. Over the years, it has evolved into Japan's largest (in terms of exhibitor numbers) exhibition in the agricultural field, culminating in the 13th Tokyo edition in 2023 with 914 exhibiting international companies and 35,808 global visitors.



In a significant expansion move, AGRI WEEK KYUSHU was introduced for the first time in 2023 in Kumamoto. The event garnered immense attention and support from the local community of Kyushu, the 2nd largest agricultural market in Japan, featuring 268 exhibiting companies and drawing 17,322 attendees from all over the world. Local media extensively covered this milestone, reinforcing the exhibition's regional impact.



Looking ahead



JAGRI has announced the dates for its 2024 editions. The Kyushu show is set to take place from May 22nd to 24th, 2024, at Grandmesse Kumamoto. Subsequently, the Tokyo show is scheduled for October 9th to 11th, 2024, at Makuhari Messe.



JAGRI invites farmers, companies, retailers, agricultural cooperatives, and professionals to join hands in shaping the future of agriculture in Japan and Asia. For more information, visit





Company :-RX Japan

User :- JAGRI Show Management Team

Email :- ...

Phone :-+81-3-6739-4111

Url :-