Ruggon Recognized With Two AST ASTORS 2023 Homeland Security Awards

VULCAN X

Vehicle-Mount Computer

Awarded Platinum

as Best Vehicle Mounted Security System

SOL PA501 Fully Rugged Tablet Awarded Gold as Best Mobile Technology Product

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

RuggON, an international maker of ruggedized mobile solutions, announced that two of its products have received AST ASTORS 2023 Homeland Security Awards. Its VULCAN X

10.4" vehicle mount computer was awarded Platinum (the highest award presented)

in the

Best Vehicle Mounted Security System

category, while its10.1" SOL PA501 rugged tablet featuring Android 12 and GMS (Google Mobile Services) certification was awarded Gold in the Best Mobile Technology Product

category. Presented annually by

American Security Today, the awards were recently handed out during the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC East) in New York City.



"It goes without saying that this country is facing unprecedented challenges," commented Tom Wang, RuggON North America's CEO. "We are deeply honored that our products, once again, have been recognized as among the best in their respective categories in providing high quality and meaningful assistance to the individuals charged with keeping the peace and protecting the citizens of this country. We thank

American Security Today

for all their efforts in providing these professionals with pertinent information to help keep them and the people who proudly call America home safe."

VULCAN X 10.4" Vehicle Mount Computer

Operable in any ambient light conditions, the RuggON VULCAN X vehicle mount computer fulfills the cutting-edge demands of the diverse applications within law enforcement, first responders, and emergency services agencies with extreme durability now and compatibility for future challenges ahead. As digitization and automation get rooted in the evolution of the above-mentioned applications, 5G ready is no longer a buzzword for the VULCAN X. Further supporting Wi-Fi fast-roaming, the vehicle mount can connect all the nodes of an extremely fast and smooth autonomous guided vehicles (AGV) network.

Adapted to endure outdoor applications prone to shock and vibration and certified to MIL-STD-810H, VULCAN X can sustain operations from daylight to well past nightfall. Easily defining up to 14 function keys through its RuggON proprietary, user-friendly DashON interface, VULCAN X is also developed with robust and reliable M12 connectors to avoid user confusion and wrong cabling. The 5-wire resistive touch makes it much easier for users to operate. Securing FOTA update/upgrade through the intuitive DashON assures centralized management in the future.



SOL PA501 10.1" Fully Rugged Tablet

The 10.1" SOL PA501 rugged tablet featuring Android 12 and

GMS (Google Mobile Services) certification is the industry's forerunner of things to come in the rugged Android tablet market. These two features strengthen the unit's ability to fit any role in peril-filled fields requiring an up-to-date, engineered, ruggedly built mobile computing device. It supports IP65, MIL-STD-810G, and MIL-STD-461G criteria.

With a wide range of connectivity capabilities – including 802.11 ac with 2X2 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G LTE – the PA501 guarantees

seamless connectivity.

The 802.11 ac enhances Wi-Fi performance and faster network transmission while reduce latency. This is an advantage in situations where every second can be crucial. The mobile SOL PA501 rugged tablet is a perfect fit for anyone involved with law enforcement, first responders, or emergency services.



American Security Today's 'ASTORS' Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program. It recognizes industry leaders of physical and border security, cybersecurity, emergency preparedness – management and response, law enforcement, first responders, as well as federal, state, and municipal government agencies in acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to keep our nation secure.

RuggON VULCAN X

Vehicle-Mount Computer

and SOL PA501 Fully Rugged Tablet are available through authorized distributors across the U.S. For details, call (213) 269-4168 or email:

[email protected] .

About RuggON

With decades of ruggedized mobile solution expertise, RuggON strives to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that improve user experience. The company is dedicated to understanding the various demands of different industries in order to provide application-oriented, tailored solutions that are efficient and effective. RuggON is committed to higher standards to achieve customer satisfaction. It prides itself on providing endless possibilities today to meet the demands of tomorrow. For more information, visit .

