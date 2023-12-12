Azerbaijan To Set New Enterprises In Araz Valley Economic Zone In 2024 (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Two enterprises
are set to be launched in the "Araz Valley Economic Zone"
industrial park in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district next year,
Trend reports via
Azerbaijan Economic Zones Development Agency .
These businesses are projected to attract more than 11 million
manat ($6.47 million) in investment and to employ up to 150
people.
"Karabakh Industrial Complex Improtex LLC," which expects to
begin operations in October 2024, has already begun construction on
a five-hectare site for the production of demining equipment,
special-purpose machinery, and metal goods.
Site planning and drilling are now ongoing.
The company intends to invest 7.4 million manat ($4.3 million)
and hire 124 workers.
It will produce two models of demining equipment: "Revival P" (a
mechanized machine for anti-personnel mines) and "Revival T" (a
mechanized machine for anti-tank mines).
Furthermore, with intentions to manufacture 100 units of
demining equipment each year, the company will provide service
maintenance for this equipment.
The equipment will be used and exported in the liberated
territories.
In 2024, "Holcim Azerbaijan" CJSC intends to commission a cement
terminal with a capacity of 2,000 tons in the first stage, followed
by the construction of a plant in the industrial park for the
manufacturing of ready-mixed concrete and dry glue in the second
stage.
The company, with an investment cost of 3.4 million manat ($2
million), will provide permanent employment for over 20 people and
sell the produced goods domestically.
For the first time in the industrial park, "Holcim Azerbaijan,"
CJSC has started using geobricks in the construction of an
administrative building.
In the next stage, the bricks are expected to be widely used
during reconstruction work in the liberated territories of
Azerbaijan.
"Holcim Azerbaijan" CJSC has started the production of geobricks
in Azerbaijan for the first time.
The "Araz Valley Economic Zone" Industrial Park was established
by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham
Aliyev, dated October 4, 2021.
