Azerbaijan To Set New Enterprises In Araz Valley Economic Zone In 2024 (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Two enterprises are set to be launched in the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" industrial park in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district next year, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Economic Zones Development Agency .

These businesses are projected to attract more than 11 million manat ($6.47 million) in investment and to employ up to 150 people.

"Karabakh Industrial Complex Improtex LLC," which expects to begin operations in October 2024, has already begun construction on a five-hectare site for the production of demining equipment, special-purpose machinery, and metal goods.

Site planning and drilling are now ongoing.

The company intends to invest 7.4 million manat ($4.3 million) and hire 124 workers.

It will produce two models of demining equipment: "Revival P" (a mechanized machine for anti-personnel mines) and "Revival T" (a mechanized machine for anti-tank mines).

Furthermore, with intentions to manufacture 100 units of demining equipment each year, the company will provide service maintenance for this equipment.

The equipment will be used and exported in the liberated territories.

In 2024, "Holcim Azerbaijan" CJSC intends to commission a cement terminal with a capacity of 2,000 tons in the first stage, followed by the construction of a plant in the industrial park for the manufacturing of ready-mixed concrete and dry glue in the second stage.

The company, with an investment cost of 3.4 million manat ($2 million), will provide permanent employment for over 20 people and sell the produced goods domestically.

For the first time in the industrial park, "Holcim Azerbaijan," CJSC has started using geobricks in the construction of an administrative building.

In the next stage, the bricks are expected to be widely used during reconstruction work in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

"Holcim Azerbaijan" CJSC has started the production of geobricks in Azerbaijan for the first time.

The "Araz Valley Economic Zone" Industrial Park was established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated October 4, 2021.

