Heydar Aliyev - Emblematic Statesman Of Eurasia, US Analysts Say

National Leader Heydar Aliyev was an emblematic statesman of
Eurasia and Azerbaijan, Peter Tase, US expert and scholar on the
geopolitics of Eurasia, told Trend .
"He has always been dedicated to shaping democratic institutions
and forging transatlantic economic alliances. Heydar Aliyev is the
founder of modern Azerbaijan and has, in many aspects, conducted
impressive public policy reforms that are comparable to what the
founding fathers conceptualized for the early stages of the United
States government," he said.
Tase pointed out that, during his time in the Soviet Union
Politburo office, Heydar Aliyev contributed immensely, ensuring
that the Soviet Union did not engage in a nuclear conflict with
Western countries and NATO.
"Heydar Aliyev was a superb military strategist, a brilliant
military tactician who demonstrated courageous and visionary
efforts in shaping the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. The country is a
member of the UN, International Organization of Turkic Culture, and
many other global organizations, thanks to the statecraft and
vision of Heydar Aliyev, the first president of modern Azerbaijan.
He was an emancipated leader who invested his entire life in the
prosperity of Azerbaijan, preserving regional security, and
crafting geopolitical alliances throughout Europe," he added.
In turn, US analyst Irina Tsukerman highlighted that Heydar
Aliyev's role in Azerbaijan's transition from the period of the
Soviet Union and the tough years of post-Soviet partial occupation
by Armenia into modernity laid the foundation for the strong,
independent, secure, and prosperous state that Azerbaijan is
today.
"Moreover, the post-Soviet period was characterized by the
necessity to engage in international diplomacy and form alliances
to address threats to the country's national sovereignty and
territorial integrity. Concurrently, efforts were made to
capitalize on natural resources, all while grappling with internal
displacement and a refugee crisis resulting from Armenian
occupation. Notably, those who were displaced were not abandoned.
Furthermore, Azerbaijan consistently projected an image of complete
independence, even during the darkest moments when the country had
to overcome the economic challenges inherited from the post-Soviet
era," she noted.
Tsukerman added that, under Heydar Aliyev's leadership,
Azerbaijan remained unwavering in its pursuit of sovereignty.
"Simultaneously, the country firmly aligned itself with the
West, establishing itself as a crucial partner to NATO. Azerbaijan
emerged as a beacon of regional stability, demonstrating resilience
in the face of challenges. It actively participated in and
eventually became a leading actor in the non-aligned movement,
basing its global role on a diverse balance of relations with
Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and other nations," the
expert concluded.
