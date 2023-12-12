Uzbekistan, EBRD Nod Into Co-Work In Major Realms

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 12 . European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Uzbekistan agree
to broaden collaboration in various key areas, Trend reports.
The agreement was reached during a meeting between Uzbekistan's
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bobur Usmanov, and the EBRD's
Secretary-General, Kazuhiko Koguchi, in the UK.
Both parties agreed that the bank will actively participate in
the transformation and privatization of state firms and banks in
Uzbekistan. They also talked about how to put programs like green
development, clean energy, transportation, women's and youth
entrepreneurship, drinking water supply, digitization, and others
into action.
The meeting aimed to strengthen Uzbekistan's dynamic partnership
with the EBRD by concentrating on future initiatives. The emphasis
was particularly on realistically implementing the accords achieved
on the sidelines of the World Climate Summit in Dubai on December 1
during a meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and EBRD
President Odile Renaud-Basso.
As of October 31, 2023, the bank had invested about 4.47 billion
euros on 146 projects in Uzbekistan.
