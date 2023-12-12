CBA Starts Posting Yield Curve Indicator Estimation On Government Bonds

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) starts publishing on its web-page ( ) hebdomadal
estimation of yield curve on government bonds, Trend reports via CBA.
The yield curve will be published on the first day of each
working week by 16:00 (GMT+4).
The yield curve is estimated using main and secondary market
transactions on government bonds in national currency. It is a key
financial market indicator that reflects the yield on bonds of
various maturities. In addition, it reflects market players'
expectations for interest rates, monetary policy decisions,
inflation, and economic development. The yield curve is significant
for investors because it helps them measure risk as well as gain
and loss. It is also a valuable source of data for anticipating
economic performance and evaluating the efficiency of monetary
policy.
This indicator is evaluated on the basis of the "Rules for
Evaluation and Publication of the Yield Curve" approved by the
Board of Directors of the Central Bank. Along with the graphical
description of the yield curve, the parameters of the model
(Nelson-Siegel) used in estimating the curve will also be published
on the Central Bank's website.
Central banks are responsible for estimating and publishing the
yield curve in international practice. It should be mentioned that
when estimating the yield curve, the opinions of experts from
international bodies on the utilized methodology and data are also
considered.
